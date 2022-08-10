When I was a child, I was always curious about why the landscapes I saw looked the way they did. In fact, I have a very distinct memory of cruising on my family’s boat out by Hanson Cove and asking my father why the mountains “looked like that.” He went on to explain how a giant sheet of ice once covered the area and helped to shape the mountains and the surrounding landscape. I was in awe of his answer, imagining a massive sheet of ice towering over where I was standing. This little moment of curiosity led me to pursue a degree in earth sciences, with a special interest in glaciology. The Lakes Region has an interesting geologic history that may satisfy your own curiosities about the region.

