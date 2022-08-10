Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean
Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break
Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
USLA National Lifeguard Championships descend on Hermosa Beach
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Hundreds of lifeguards from across the nation will take part in a three-day competition in Hermosa Beach for the USLA National Lifeguard Championships. The competition includes water and beach-course events that challenge lifeguards’ lifesaving skills from surf swims to beach runs, paddleboards, to surf boats....
spectrumnews1.com
Local blood banks seek Type O blood
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
spectrumnews1.com
Falling COVID hospital numbers help LA County escape 'high' virus-activity label
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County officially escaped the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category Thursday, advancing to the "medium" level thanks to the falling rate of new virus-related hospital admissions. The county moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" category in mid-July when...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
spectrumnews1.com
Long Beach Jazz Festival returns from COVID hiatus
LONG BEACH, Calif. — The 33rd Long Beach Jazz Festival returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Headliners include Ledisi, Average White Band and Sergio Mendes. Rainbow Promotions runs the festival. The family company started the festival in the 1980s by patriarch and jazz drummer Al Williams. Daughter...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council moves forward on implementing LAPD military equipment policy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council moved forward on implementing an ordinance that would adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy Friday, over objections from a few council members and activists who raised concerns about the LAPD’s proposed report. The council did...
spectrumnews1.com
Bartender tells jury that LASD deputy showed gruesome Kobe crash photos at bar
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A bartender told a federal jury Thursday of being shown gruesome cell phone images of Kobe Bryant's remains by an off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who had been on the scene of the helicopter crash that killed the Lakers star and eight others two days earlier.
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous spill shuts down freeway in Perris
PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — Hundreds of residents near Perris were evacuated Friday and a major freeway was closed as fire officials monitored a rail car that began leaking a hazardous chemical for unknown reasons, and which could potentially explode if the material overheats. Authorities said the situation could extend...
spectrumnews1.com
Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
spectrumnews1.com
Authorities ID suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother
ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover.
