Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor aims to clean up the ocean

Each year, Los Angeles County Public Works says as much as 30 tons of trash and debris end up in the Ballona Creek, which leads straight to the Pacific Ocean. “Ideally, those soda bottles, water bottles, the containers from fast-food restaurants, that wouldn’t even find its way into the creek, but once it’s in the creek, we need to find a way to prevent it from getting into the ocean, from washing up on our beaches, and from polluting our marine environments,” said LA County Public Works spokesperson Kerjon Lee.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County woman gives caregivers chance to take a break

Carletta Cole is on a mission to give back to those who give so much of themselves for their loved ones. Cole had to care for her mother, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I searched and searched for help for myself as a caregiver, a home caregiver of my mom and I didn’t find any resources,” she said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

USLA National Lifeguard Championships descend on Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Hundreds of lifeguards from across the nation will take part in a three-day competition in Hermosa Beach for the USLA National Lifeguard Championships. The competition includes water and beach-course events that challenge lifeguards’ lifesaving skills from surf swims to beach runs, paddleboards, to surf boats....
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Local blood banks seek Type O blood

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — U.S. blood supplies have rebounded since the pandemic shutdown almost stopped all collection, but local banks are still working hard to collect Type O blood and platelets. Huntington Beach is holding a blood drive Saturday along with UCI Health to help, specifically issuing a call...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County calls for affordable housing proposals

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Wanted: local nonprofits able to pull off low income or rapid housing projects quickly. That’s what Orange County’s office of care coordination is in search of, as it calls for applications to bid for nearly $20 million in federal money over the next three years.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Long Beach Jazz Festival returns from COVID hiatus

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The 33rd Long Beach Jazz Festival returns after a two-year hiatus from the pandemic. Headliners include Ledisi, Average White Band and Sergio Mendes. Rainbow Promotions runs the festival. The family company started the festival in the 1980s by patriarch and jazz drummer Al Williams. Daughter...
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hazardous spill shuts down freeway in Perris

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — Hundreds of residents near Perris were evacuated Friday and a major freeway was closed as fire officials monitored a rail car that began leaking a hazardous chemical for unknown reasons, and which could potentially explode if the material overheats. Authorities said the situation could extend...
PERRIS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Authorities ID suspect in shooting of Arcadia officer, 73-year-old mother

ARCADIA, Calif. (CNS) — A man accused of shooting an Arcadia police officer in the face and wounding two other people — including his 73-year-old mother — and sparking a roughly five-hour standoff, was in custody Thursday, and the officer was being treated at a hospital and expected to recover.
ARCADIA, CA

