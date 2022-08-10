Read full article on original website
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams
Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
Scott Frost monitoring the intensity level of Nebraska's offensive line
Scott Frost looks to improve the offensive line’s play tremendously for the 2022 season. In an effort to develop the offensive line better, Frost and his coaching staff are monitoring the main input of the productivity of the offensive linemen that measure attributes, including effort. According to Frost, that...
Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball adds commit from Texas flamethrower
The Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team might not generate a ton of headlines this time of year compared to its counterparts in basketball and football, but for at least a little bit on Friday afternoon, Will Bolt’s squad is the talk of the town. That’s because the Huskers’ baseball team...
Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more
Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri. Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.
Nebraska baseball adds LHP from Texas
Nebraska baseball got a pledge from a pitcher from Texas on Friday. J.C. Gutierrez made it official with the Cornhuskers per Evan Bland of the Omaha-World Herald. Gutierrez is a left-handed pitcher, who comes in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds according to perfectgame.org. He will be joining the Cornhuskers after previously being committed to Texas Tech. The Nebraska commit led the state of Texas in strikeouts as a high schooler.
Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Huskers Looking For Leadership
The Nebraska football team is still looking for vocal leaders and other stories from around the Husker world in today’s Go Big Read. Almost since the day Scott Frost got here, the Husker world has been consumed by talk about “culture” Frost likely meant that he didn’t feel as though his predecessor was instilling the right kind of attitude in the team’s players.
Neville alum, Ajay Allen, impresses in Nebraska football’s camp, “… That guy is going to be special player … “
Anytime we get a chance to shine a light on any and all athletes from our area, at the next level, we’ll do it. We’ve been checking in on several football stars from the 2021 Louisiana prep football season, in their respective college camps. Neville alum, Ajay Allen is turning heads so far at Nebraska’s […]
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio
FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
University of Nebraska Regents Approve Rural Health Building
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says it’s a transformational project…. UNK Chancellor...
Take Rover For a Swim This Sunday
Fun for Fido! The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announces the annual Dog Splash to wrap up the swimming season. It will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14th at Star City Shores at 4375 S 33rd Court. This marks the final weekend of the 2022...
