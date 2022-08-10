ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost monitoring the intensity level of Nebraska's offensive line

Scott Frost looks to improve the offensive line’s play tremendously for the 2022 season. In an effort to develop the offensive line better, Frost and his coaching staff are monitoring the main input of the productivity of the offensive linemen that measure attributes, including effort. According to Frost, that...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska baseball adds LHP from Texas

Nebraska baseball got a pledge from a pitcher from Texas on Friday. J.C. Gutierrez made it official with the Cornhuskers per Evan Bland of the Omaha-World Herald. Gutierrez is a left-handed pitcher, who comes in at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds according to perfectgame.org. He will be joining the Cornhuskers after previously being committed to Texas Tech. The Nebraska commit led the state of Texas in strikeouts as a high schooler.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Go Big Read: Huskers Looking For Leadership

The Nebraska football team is still looking for vocal leaders and other stories from around the Husker world in today’s Go Big Read. Almost since the day Scott Frost got here, the Husker world has been consumed by talk about “culture” Frost likely meant that he didn’t feel as though his predecessor was instilling the right kind of attitude in the team’s players.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Radio auction back in action on southeast Nebraska radio

FAIRBURY - A radio tradition of over 30 years is back and in action on Ol Red 99.5 and KWBE. Radio auction is back. “It’s an auction on the radio,” Trevor Steinmeyer said. Trevor Steinmeyer is the morning show host at Ol’ Red 99.5 in Fairbury, and talked...
FAIRBURY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

University of Nebraska Regents Approve Rural Health Building

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold says it’s a transformational project…. UNK Chancellor...
KEARNEY, NE
klin.com

Take Rover For a Swim This Sunday

Fun for Fido! The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announces the annual Dog Splash to wrap up the swimming season. It will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 14th at Star City Shores at 4375 S 33rd Court. This marks the final weekend of the 2022...
LINCOLN, NE

