Appomattox, VA

timesvirginian.com

LU’s Bolton nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of Year

Jill Bolton of the Liberty Flames field hockey program has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Bolton is one of 30 nominees who compete in a sport that is not sponsored by the school’s primary conference or compete for an independent school. The non-conference/independent nominees are being reviewed by a committee, and next Thursday, five will be named to move forward in the process to complete the conference-level pool of 156 nominees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dan River duo verbally commits

A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
RINGGOLD, VA
timesvirginian.com

Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show

Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
APPOMATTOX, VA
streakingthelawn.com

WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra

As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Appomattox, VA
Appomattox County, VA
Education
County
Appomattox County, VA
Appomattox, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Appomattox, VA
Sports
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
timesvirginian.com

Heart health to be discussed at Good Neighbor Senior Fair

Michael Valentine, MD and past president of the American College of Cardiology will be the keynote speaker at the Good Neighbor Senior Fair to be held on Sept. 20 at the Appomattox Inn and Suites from 9:30 a.m until 2 p.m. Dr. Valentine specializes in cardiac cauterization and intervention, device placement and arrhythmia therapy.
APPOMATTOX, VA
timesvirginian.com

Bikers come together for fun time at 'Bike Night’

About 5:45 p.m., one could hear the low, distinctive, and continuous rumble of motorcycles being driven along Court Street, making their way to the Courtland Festival Park field in Appomattox. Reminiscent of “Rolling Thunder” at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, the bikers and their riders had arrived.
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

Soul of Cville expands to three-day event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
WDBJ7.com

New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
BEDFORD, VA
cbs19news

Police say body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

