Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
timesvirginian.com
LU’s Bolton nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of Year
Jill Bolton of the Liberty Flames field hockey program has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Bolton is one of 30 nominees who compete in a sport that is not sponsored by the school’s primary conference or compete for an independent school. The non-conference/independent nominees are being reviewed by a committee, and next Thursday, five will be named to move forward in the process to complete the conference-level pool of 156 nominees.
chathamstartribune.com
Dan River duo verbally commits
A pair of rising seniors at Dan River High School recently gave their verbal commitments to play collegiately on the Division 1 level. Seniors TyLyric Coleman and Grayson Snead announced last week their intentions to attend the University of Virginia and Furman University respectively in 2023. In a cookout at...
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
streakingthelawn.com
WATCH: Highlights from UVA Basketball’s 76-24 win over Stella Azzurra
As the Virginia Cavaliers took a win in their first game in Italy 76-24 over Stella Azzurra, UVA has released highlights from the Wahoos’ dominant showing with a number of new faces impressing. Isaac Traudt, Ben Vander Plas, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond all featured in this outing and made cases for immediate playing time come early November.
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
timesvirginian.com
Heart health to be discussed at Good Neighbor Senior Fair
Michael Valentine, MD and past president of the American College of Cardiology will be the keynote speaker at the Good Neighbor Senior Fair to be held on Sept. 20 at the Appomattox Inn and Suites from 9:30 a.m until 2 p.m. Dr. Valentine specializes in cardiac cauterization and intervention, device placement and arrhythmia therapy.
timesvirginian.com
Bikers come together for fun time at 'Bike Night’
About 5:45 p.m., one could hear the low, distinctive, and continuous rumble of motorcycles being driven along Court Street, making their way to the Courtland Festival Park field in Appomattox. Reminiscent of “Rolling Thunder” at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, the bikers and their riders had arrived.
cbs19news
Soul of Cville expands to three-day event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Soul of Cville Festival will take place this weekend at the IX Art Park. It will feature 12 musical performances, including 100 Proof GoGo Band, DJ Runway, DJ Almighty, Nenok, Heavy Gripp LT and more. There will also be dozens of vendors, aiming to...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: What’s a CSA?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wouldn’t it be great if you could get fresh, in-season produce from your local farm every single week? And you don’t even have to step into a busy grocery store? And sometimes you even get to try new fruits and vegetables you’ve never had before? Well, yes, you can actually do this.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer loses nearly 500 gallons of fuel in crash on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer lost nearly 500 gallons of fuel in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. State police say HAZMAT workers had to offload the fuel before the truck could...
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd. The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
timesvirginian.com
New Central VA Planning District executive director introduced at town council meeting
The Central Virginia Planning District Commission’s new executive director, Alec Brebner, visited Appomattox on Monday, took a tour of the area, and officially introduced himself to Appomattox Town Council members at Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting. Brebner spoke in positive terms about what he witnessed and was informed...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
Augusta Free Press
Video footage shows man breaking into Willy’s Ice Cream in the River City
Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a break-in last night at Willy’s Ice Cream on Main Street. At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday night a man broke the front window of the beloved ice cream store, opened cabinets, dumped trash on the floor and stole items.
WSET
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
