Jill Bolton of the Liberty Flames field hockey program has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Bolton is one of 30 nominees who compete in a sport that is not sponsored by the school’s primary conference or compete for an independent school. The non-conference/independent nominees are being reviewed by a committee, and next Thursday, five will be named to move forward in the process to complete the conference-level pool of 156 nominees.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO