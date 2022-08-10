Read full article on original website
DMACC’s Horticulture Program Under New Leadership
· Associate Professor Jim Mason is now the Department Chair of DMACC’s Horticulture Department. · Former DMACC Horticulture Program Lab Assistant Diane Brockshus is now a Full-Time Horticulture instructor. ANKENY, Iowa—There will be some familiar faces in different roles in DMACC’s Horticulture Program this fall. Jim Mason,...
4th Phase of City’s Infiltration and Inflow Program Begins Monday
BOONE, Iowa—The fourth phase of the City of Boone’s Infiltration and Inflow Program will begin Monday, August 15th, with an evaluation of the targeted area. City crews with assistance from WHKS & Company, Engineers will be conducting smoke testing in the designated area. The purpose of the smoke...
Drought Conditions Continue to Spread
BOONE, Iowa—The National Weather Service updated drought information today, using this weeks map by the U.S. Drought monitor. A week ago, drought conditions were expanding, and this week, Boone County is now included in the abnormally dry area or D0. Little change has occurred in northwest Iowa where extreme drought has been an issue since last year. Moderate drought conditions have almost doubled in size.
