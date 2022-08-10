BOONE, Iowa—The National Weather Service updated drought information today, using this weeks map by the U.S. Drought monitor. A week ago, drought conditions were expanding, and this week, Boone County is now included in the abnormally dry area or D0. Little change has occurred in northwest Iowa where extreme drought has been an issue since last year. Moderate drought conditions have almost doubled in size.

BOONE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO