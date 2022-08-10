Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Dad Reacts After Kate Middleton Sees His 8-Year-Old Standing Alone and Strikes Up a Conversation
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge while en route to the Commonwealth Games. And yet, that's exactly what happened. It all started when he asked his son, Ted, to wait in the...
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
Princess Charlotte Steals the Show at Commonwealth Games With Prince William and Kate Middleton
Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo. Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on August 2. And let's just say, the 7-year-old sweetly stole the show. Charlotte arrived at the tournament in a Rachel Riley jersey...
Prince William & Kate Middleton’s US Trip Might Be an Indication They Want a Bigger Global ‘Presence’
Click here to read the full article. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Boston this December for the 2022 Earthshot Prize, and longtime royal fans — even a few prominent American figures — are pretty excited. But William and Kate’s journey across the pond might have implications for the future, including how the two plan to amass an even greater global presence. According to a source who spoke with Omid Scobie, Kate and William’s plans for the future of the monarchy...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day
Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
Does Kate Middleton Have Tattoos? Breaking Down the Duchess of Cambridge’s Ink Designs
Does Kate Middleton have any tattoos? Followers of the royal family have often wondered if the Duchess of Cambridge has any ink designs — if that's even allowed! Keep reading for details on...
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Prince George looks so grown up in a new birthday portrait captured by the Duchess of Cambridge
The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade The 10 most memorable royal moments from the past decade. Kensington Palace has shared a new portrait of Prince George to mark his ninth birthday, which was captured by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge. In the picture, George bears...
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle "Hated the Comparisons" With Kate Middleton, Claims Royal Biographer
When Meghan Markle was preparing to join the Royal Family, many were rooting for her and Kate Middleton to forge a sisterly alliance. Others, on the other hand, found it all too easy to pit the two women against each other. Sadly, it sounds like the latter camp's predictions turned...
PopSugar
Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots
As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
Kate Middleton Didn’t ‘Elevate Her Style Game’ for a Long Time to Create a Certain Image — Commentator
Kate Middleton's style has certainly changed over the years but a commentator says she didn't immediately wear 'designer head to toe' to create an 'every girl image' people can 'relate to.'
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Duchess Kate and Prince William’s Kids’ Birthday Portraits Over the Years
Priceless portraits! Duchess Kate and Prince William have marked each of her children’s birthdays over the years with new portraits. The sweet tradition began when their eldest son, Prince George, celebrated his first year in July 2014. The little one walked in the photo taken by John Stillwell, looking all grown up in Petit Bateau […]
People
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
The Truth About Prince William's Ex-Girlfriends
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since April 2011 and have welcomed three children — Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis — once upon a time William was a young prince and wealthy bachelor without any serious commitments and plenty of access to fun. As such, it's not exactly a total surprise that William dated more than a few girls before he and Kate settled down.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Accused By Royal Fans Of 'Copying' Prince William's 2021 Speech
Prince Harry is being accused of stealing ideas for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly from one of his older brother Prince William's past speeches. The Duke of Sussex gave a poignant address at the U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday as he and Meghan Markle marked Nelson Mandela Day. In addition to speaking about the late South African leader, Prince Harry talked about how he "sought solace" in Africa following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and found a "soulmate" in Markle.
AOL Corp
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Daughter Princess Charlotte Got Into Royal Duties With Her Latest Outing
Princess Charlotte enjoyed some solo time with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a fun day at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The young royal took in a swim meet on Tuesday, where she was spotted laughing, chatting with her parents and having a ball in the stands. After the races,...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Scary Mommy
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0