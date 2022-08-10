ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit

The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s US Trip Might Be an Indication They Want a Bigger Global ‘Presence’

Click here to read the full article. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Boston this December for the 2022 Earthshot Prize, and longtime royal fans — even a few prominent American figures — are pretty excited. But William and Kate’s journey across the pond might have implications for the future, including how the two plan to amass an even greater global presence. According to a source who spoke with Omid Scobie, Kate and William’s plans for the future of the monarchy...
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad

Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
People

Why Queen Elizabeth Was Uncharacteristically Overjoyed on Kate Middleton and Prince William's Wedding Day

Queen Elizabeth had every reason to be happy as she watched Kate Middleton and Prince William tie the knot in 2011. But she was even more emotional than expected. Courtiers have told PEOPLE that the monarch was uncharacteristically overjoyed on the couple's wedding day, content in the knowledge that the line of succession — so fraught in the years following the checkered marriages of three of her own children — was secure.
ohmymag.co.uk

'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers

Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
PopSugar

Princess Charlotte Is the Spitting Image of Kate Middleton in Navy With Polka Dots

As Princess Charlotte grows up, it seems she's taking a page from mom Kate Middleton's style handbook. The 7-year-old sat on her dad's lap to record an Instagram video for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's account in which they wished England's women's soccer team, the Lionesses, good luck in the Euro 2020 final match. And she did so in a stylish outfit reminiscent of her mother's previous looks.
SheKnows

We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
People

Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
The List

The Truth About Prince William's Ex-Girlfriends

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since April 2011 and have welcomed three children — Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis — once upon a time William was a young prince and wealthy bachelor without any serious commitments and plenty of access to fun. As such, it's not exactly a total surprise that William dated more than a few girls before he and Kate settled down.
International Business Times

Prince Harry Accused By Royal Fans Of 'Copying' Prince William's 2021 Speech

Prince Harry is being accused of stealing ideas for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly from one of his older brother Prince William's past speeches. The Duke of Sussex gave a poignant address at the U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday as he and Meghan Markle marked Nelson Mandela Day. In addition to speaking about the late South African leader, Prince Harry talked about how he "sought solace" in Africa following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and found a "soulmate" in Markle.
E! News

