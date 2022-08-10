Read full article on original website
UFC San Diego Results & Highlights: Vera KOs Cruz
UFC San Diego took place tonight from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event saw top-ten bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz clash, while in the co-main, Nate Landwehr took on David Onama in a featherweight bout.
O’Malley Explains Why Munhoz Rematch Wasn’t An Option
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has explained why a rematch with previous opponent Pedro Munhoz was never on the table. Following a disappointing outcome at UFC 276, where an unintentional eye poke from O’Malley resulted in a no contest being called in his fight versus Munhoz, “Sugar” hasn’t slowed down in his pursuit of greatness — in fact, he’s taken a sizeable leap that not many would have expected.
Procházka vs. Teixeira 2 Agreed For UFC 282 On Dec. 10
The Jiří Procházka sweepstakes have come to an end, with Glover Teixeira having a chance to reclaim the light heavyweight strap this December. UFC 275 played host to one of the greatest fights in UFC history when Jiří Procházka claimed the light heavyweight title from Glover Teixeira in an electrifying, back-and-forth bout decided in the closing moments.
Watch: The Best Way To Honor Uriah Hall’s MMA Retirement
What if I told you one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history was not a UFC fight?. This week, Uriah Hall made the painful decision to retire, and we here at MMA News can think of no better way to celebrate his career than one of the best clips in UFC history.
Neal Explains Why Rakhmonov Callout “Irritated” Him
UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal has explained why he was “irritated” at being the subject of a callout from Shavkat Rakhmonov. At UFC Vegas 59, Neal brought perhaps the best iteration of himself yet to the Octagon for his co-main event collision with Vicente Luque. Having returned to the win column in his prior outing versus Santiago Ponzinibbio, “Hands of Steel” turned his attention towards an ascent up the rankings.
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Will Take On Usman Nurmagomedov At Bellator 288
A lightweight title fight between Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov is in the works. It has been nine months since Patricky Freire won the Bellator lightweight title. During that time, many have wondered who would be next for him and when would he return. It seems both answers have been revealed as the next bout for “Pitbull” has been leaked.
Alvey: UFC Is Doing Everything It Can To Boost Fighter Pay
Former UFC light heavyweight Sam Alvey has once again spoken out in support of the promotion’s fighter pay structure. This past weekend, Alvey’s Octagon tenure came to an unceremonious end at the hands of Michał Oleksiejczuk. The final bout of the veteran’s contract came to a close in less than two minutes, with the Polish 27-year-old adding an eighth defeat to Alvey’s record-breaking nine-fight winless run.
White Names UFC Fighter Who Could Match Conor McGregor’s Impact
Dana White has identified one UFC fighter who could someday match Conor McGregor‘s impact on the sport of MMA. When it comes to star power, no one in MMA comes close to Conor McGregor. McGregor has become a household name, an Irish icon, and a pop-culture figure every bit as a sports one. Further evidence of this could be found by McGregor’s recent casting in the upcoming remake of the 1989 Hollywood classic Road House.
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
Nina Nunes Shares Which Amanda Nunes Trilogy She Prefers
Amanda Nunes has a few options in front of her, but her spouse Nina Nunes has a preference. Amanda Nunes is on many people’s all-time great list. She is the champion of the bantamweight and featherweight divisions and has beaten some of the best fighters ever. Last year, Nunes...
Bellator 284 Results & Highlights: Yamauchi Stops Gracie
Bellator 284: Gracie vs. Yamauchi took place live tonight from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and MMA News is here to bring you all the results and highlights!. Tonight’s main event featured welterweights Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi battling it out. Gracie is currently ranked #5 in...
Cormier Dismisses Impact Of Ferguson’s Move To Jackson-Wink
Daniel Cormier doesn’t think that former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson’s move to Jackson-Wink will be enough to get him back on track. Ferguson has lost four in a row in the UFC Octagon, including most recently in a brutal knockout defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. His last win came against Donald Cerrone in June 2019 at UFC 238.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Josh Quinlan’s Wild KO At UFC San Diego
Josh Quinlan’s UFC tenure got off to a rocky start after testing positive for a steroid metabolite, but he got back into good graces with a wild debut. Quinlan and Jason Witt fought on the prelims of UFC San Diego on Saturday. It was a matchup that was supposed to take place at UFC Vegas 59 last weekend but had to be pushed back after Quinlan wasn’t cleared to fight following his positive test.
Watch: Helwani Gives White A Lesson In Promoting Bo Nickal
Ariel Helwani was as perplexed as most were when top prospect Bo Nickal wasn’t signed to a contract following a win on Dana White‘s Contender Series. Nickal defeated Zach Borrego in just about a minute of action during the most recent showing of DWCS on Tuesday night. He showed off his stellar ground game and submitted Borrego with a rear-naked choke for just his second professional win.
Dana White Accepts Oscar De La Hoya’s Apology With A Caveat
UFC President Dana White is happy to squash his beef with Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya but doesn’t plan on rekindling their friendship. De La Hoya recently alluded to wanting to sit down with White to have a one-on-one conversation and apologize for their squabbles over the years. Once friends and to an extent, business partners, De La Hoya and White have fallen out over the years and have aimed personal attacks at each other.
Sterling: Cejudo “Punked” O’Malley At UFC 276
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling has given his take on the backstage interaction between Sean O’Malley and Henry Cejudo at UFC 276. While he’s since claimed the result as a victory and is now looking ahead to a blockbuster showdown with #1-ranked contender Petr Yan at UFC 280, O’Malley’s International Fight Week appearance certainly didn’t go to plan, both in terms of the fight and what happened next.
Cormier Blasts MMA Media For Handling Of Cruz’s Comments
Daniel Cormier is once again taking issue with the MMA media for its handling of Dominick Cruz‘s remarks about DC’s commentary. In the leadup to the UFC 269 Fight of the Night last year between Dominick Cruz and Pedro Munhoz, comments from the former UFC bantamweight king regarding Cormier’s commentary went viral. Cruz outed Cormier for not doing adequate research ahead of his broadcast duties, seemingly blindsiding his colleague in the process.
Makhachev Responds To Oliveira Saying “Arrogance” Will Kill Him
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has responded after he and his team were branded “arrogant” by upcoming opponent Charles Oliveira. At UFC 280, the 155-pound weight class will have a champion again, with the title currently vacant following Oliveira’s weight miss prior to May’s UFC 274 pay-per-view. While victory at that event secured “Do Bronx” his place in the next title fight, it took some time for his dance partner to be confirmed.
Fighters React To Onama And Landwehr’s FOTY Contender
David Onama and Nate Landwehr put on a tremendous show for fight fans in their co-main event bout at UFC San Diego. The event’s Fight of the Night appeared to be wrapped up after Yazmin Jauregui and Iasmin Lucindo impressed in their strawweight fight, but Onama and Landwehr managed to take things to another level in the following bout.
