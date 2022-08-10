A refreshing change in the air early Friday morning and the heat will remain on hold for a spell. New pattern ahead will offer chance of showers and storms this weekend. September morn – Lows early Friday dipped to mid-September levels and as cool as the lower 50s outlying. 52° Mt Comfort, 53° Tipton & Crawfordsville. While later tonight new clouds spill increase associated with a storm complex in lower Michigan, there will be plenty of clearing overhead to aid in another very mild night. Early Saturday morning lows are expected to lower well into the 50s and IF the wind is light enough we will dip below 60-degrees in Indianapolis for the FIRST TIME since late June.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO