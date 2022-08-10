Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmky.org
St. Claire Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients for 2022
The St. Claire Foundation is excited to announce the scholarship recipients for 2022. Spencer Howard of Salyersville and Madison Payne of Barbourville were each awarded the Richard J. Bausch Family Scholarship. The scholarship, valued at $1,500, is funded by an endowment that was established in memory of the father of recently retired St. Claire HealthCare Vice President Greg Bausch, PharmD. To qualify for the scholarship, an applicant must be a pre-professional health sciences student and a resident of an Appalachian county.
wmky.org
Voice of the Eagles Chuck Mraz Set to Be Inducted Into KBA Hall of Fame
Longtime Morehead State Public Radio news director, and voice of Morehead State football and men's basketball Chuck Mraz has been chosen by The Kentucky Broadcaster's Association as a 2022 recipient of the Kentucky Mic award. The Kentucky Mic is presented to individuals who have made outstanding personal contributions to the...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Kentucky HS football players in Class of 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (BVM) – When looking at Kentucky’s premier high school football players in the Class of 2023, it quickly becomes clear that there is a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, half of the state’s senior prospects are defensive linemen. Who will emerge as the head of the class?
wmky.org
Morehead State's Veterinary Technology Program Ranked Top in State, #8 In Nation
Morehead State's veterinary technology bachelor's degree program has been named the top program in the state and #8 in the nation by BestColleges.com, a resource website for those considering attending college. Each year, the BestColleges Ranking Team evaluates hundreds of programs to produce our annual Best bachelor's in Veterinary Technician...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
Mark Stoops takes issue with John Calipari's Kentucky comments
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops is taking issue with some recent comments made by the other well known coach at his school: John Calipari. Coach Cal seemed to diminish the success of the Wildcats football team recently when he referred to Kentucky unequivocally as a "basketball school." "This ...
WTVQ
Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival. The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors. There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mark Stoops has interesting response to John Calipari calling Kentucky a ‘basketball school’
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari went public Thursday with his feeling that his program needs a new practice facility, drawing an interesting response from the school’s football coach. While in the Bahamas with his team for a preseason exhibition tour, Calipari complained to reporters about the Wildcats’ 15-year-old Joe...
wdrb.com
UK basketball with a second blowout win in the Bahamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's second exhibition game on its Big Blue Bahamas Tour was even more one-sided than the first. The Wildcats had seven players in double figures, shot 57% from the field and held its opponent, Monterrey Tec of Mexico to just 26% shooting in a 102-40 blowout victory Thursday night.
foxlexington.com
Lexington business delivering 800 cases of water to eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Help is on the way in eastern Kentucky, a Lexington-based business is donating more than 800 cases of water to those who will be without it for months. Nearly two weeks after the deadly flooding, many people here in Lexington have stepped in to...
wnky.com
Disease that affects cattle detected in Kentucky; one case found in Hart County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says two cases of a new, potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. A release by the department stated Theileria orientalis Ikedia, which is a protozoon known to be carried...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAZ
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
spectrumnews1.com
Breathitt County school destroyed by flood waters two years in a row
LOST CREEK, Ky. — Recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky where flooding left some communities underwater. Flooding has affected Riverside Christian School two years in a row. The first floor of all of its buildings were underwater two weeks ago. Boat rescued school staff who live on campus. The...
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
Witch & Wizard Full Moon Glow Float Event Happening at One Kentucky Lake in October
Grab a clear kayak with glow lights on it and hit the water in this special Halloween event!. Grayson Lake in Kentucky is hosting a float event that will definitely be a big hit, especially for those of us who are fans of the strange and unusual. This October they'll be renting out clear kayaks and clear paddle boards with LED glow lights attached to them. Can you imagine what a cool sight this will be?! How cool would it be to look out over a dark lake and just see a bunch of kayaks glowing, it would definitely make for a cool experience, and even cooler photos!
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
k105.com
Human remains found in Fleming Co.
Human remains have been found in Fleming County, in northeastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said the remains were found on Monday in a wooded area near Goddard, about eight miles southeast of Flemingsburg. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for identification, with Fleming County Coroner Winston...
Comments / 0