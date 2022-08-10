Read full article on original website
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Yardbarker
Falcons rookie QB ‘way behind’ Marcus Mariota
The Falcons are set to kick off the preseason opener against the Lions on Friday as both teams’ starters are set to play. Atlanta’s young roster will be intriguing to watch with so many position battles yet to be determined. The offensive and defensive lines still have open spots, but the quarterback position is set in stone. Marcus Mariota is the starter, and it’s not particularly close, according to reports.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
‘You’ll see them in the stadium’: Josh McDaniels drops snarky take on Derek Carr, Davante Adams playing vs. Vikings
You never know what to expect in terms of playing time during the NFL preseason. Some teams utilize their stars on a consistent basis, while other high-profile players don’t even suit up. Some coaches reveal their plans while others keep it to themselves. Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently dropped a snarky comment when asked about Derek Carr and Davante Adams playing in the Raiders’ preseason opener, per Paul Gutierrez.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Extended run in preseason opener
Wentz completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 74 yards in Saturday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Panthers. Wentz led three offensive possessions, with the final one ending in a touchdown. He connected with Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic for gains of 16 and 15 yards on the scoring drive and competently managed the offense. Wentz also targeted rookie Jahan Dotson, though the pass fell incomplete. Perhaps most importantly, Wentz didn't turn the ball over as he prepares to be the Commanders' Week 1 starter.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
thecomeback.com
Browns could add former Super Bowl quarterback after Deshaun Watson ruling
The Cleveland Browns are still in a bit of limbo as they await a final decision regarding Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. But if the Browns’ starter’s suspension is increased after the league’s appeal, Cleveland appears to have a contingency plan: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According...
‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy
Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue
Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen has been working hard to challenge his teammates during training camp, and so far he’s been impressed by one particular player. After the first couple weeks of camp, Allen had rave reviews for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Via Bills Beat reporter Sal Capaccio, Allen singled McKenzie out as the […] The post Josh Allen highlights the 1 player who has really stepped up at Bills training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Plays two series Saturday
Mills completed all three of his pass attempts for 14 total yards in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over the Saints. Mills failed to guide the Texans' first-team offense to a single first down throughout his only two series at the helm Saturday, but he also was without his No. 1 wide receiver in Brandin Cooks. Mills figures to see a bit more playing time in the team's second preseason contest against the Rams on Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Trill Williams: Carted to locker room
Williams was carted to Miami's locker room after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Wolfe also reports that Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said postgame that there was concern regarding one of Williams' lower extremities and that the team would learn more about his status Sunday. The second-year cornerback out of Syracuse appeared to go be in significant pain as he held his left leg after going down during Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, according to Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network. Williams played just one game as an undrafted rookie last season, but he had apparently put together a solid overall performance while competing for a depth role in Miami's secondary this offseason.
