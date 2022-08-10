ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumbleverse - Launch Trailer

Rumbleverse is available now on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Check out the launch trailer for this free-to-play brawler game, featuring crossplay and cross-progression, and get ready to battle in Grapital City. Season One of Rumbleverse kicks off...
How to Acquire New Skills

Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
Achievements and Trophies

In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every achievement and trophy including all the secret ones. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck our your trophy cabinet.
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips

Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer

As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
Why It’s the Best Time to Get Into Fighting Games - Beyond 762

On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mitchell Saltzman to talk about the latest news in the world of PlayStation, and the excitement of EVO and why it’s the best time to get into fighting games.
Genshin Impact Graven Innocence Guide - How to Get Free Collei

Take a tour of the forest and nab some excellent rewards in the Genshin Impact Graven Innocence event. Graven Innocence is the 3.0 update's flagship event, meant to familiarze you with Sumeru itself and Dendro reactions. This Genshin Impact guide includes everything you need to know about the new event, including how to get Collei the Dendro archer for free.
Digimon Survive Walkthrough

Digimon Survive is a visual novel with a winding narrative and various gameplay mechanics, including a character affinity and karma system. The Digimon Survive walkthrough detailed below is a comprehensive breakdown of the important decisions, battles, and endings available to you - a Digimon Survive choices guide. Jump to:. This...
Jake Best Perks and Tips

Jake the Dog is from Adventure Time. He's a dog that had stretchy powers for as long as he can remember. He's best buds with Finn, oftentimes partnering with him during their adventures helping each other out whenever the other person is in danger. With his stretchy powers, he enters...
Noblestead

Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
All Genshin Impact Codes August 2022

This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books. This page includes the just released Genshin 3.0 codes.
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
The Wii Sports GOAT Has Returned In Nintendo Switch Sports

This afternoon, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' latest in-game rewards. The tweet has received just over 700 likes as of this writing. A few hours earlier, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' secret Legend difficulty mode. The tweet has received over 17 thousand likes as of this writing. Same game, much different story.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis’ latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character. Captain...
Fortnite Finally Announces Long-Rumored Dragon Ball Collaboration

Rejoice Dragon Ball fans, as your favorite characters are about to make their way to Epic Games' popular Battle Royale title, Fortnite. In a recent tweet, the long-rumored collaboration has been finally announced with a photo of a golden dragon with the caption "Speak. Name your wish.", which seems to confirm that the entity in the image is Shenron from the iconic franchise.
Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

THQ Nordic presented a new digital showcase today full of new trailers and some surprise announcements. Alongside a new Alone in the Dark, THQ announced several new games across different genres including racing, RTS, and more. Check out everything announced during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase below. New Alone in...
