Read full article on original website
Related
File: HutchCC almost flat enrollment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC is pleased with their enrollment numbers as they get ready to start next week. "As of close of business yesterday, we were almost dead flat," said President Carter File. "We were down three quarters of one percent, year over year same day, we almost had an identical amount of credit hour enrollment. That's how we measure it. We also measure head count and we were actually up about 3% in head count."
TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
Teufel: Department of Commerce award nominations suggested
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards will celebrate outstanding businesses and community leaders all across the state. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce would like to see several local businesses nominated. "Nominations are open through this Friday," Teufel said. "I would...
Fire Department School Supply Drive nets over $60,000 in supplies
Hutchinson, KS – Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 in just three days for their back-to-school school supply drive. Supplies will be distributed Thursday and Friday to over twenty-eight schools in Reno County. “We are overwhelmed by the response from our community,” said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. “This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1910s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
Kan. foster care provider suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yoder rural water meeting is tonight
YODER, Kan. — The public town hall meeting regarding Yoder Rural Water District 101 is set for this evening. The meeting is to cover what the county is doing to mitigate the high nitrate levels in the rural water supply. “It’s going to explain to the residents what’s going...
Haven USD 312 and teachers reach tentative agreement
HAVEN, Kan. — Teachers in Haven USD 312 and the district have come to a tentative agreement on a new contract for 2022-23. After declaring an impasse, both sides came together on a new contract Monday. According to Superintendent Craig Idacavage, the new contract provides a 4.9% increase in wages and benefits, including a 3.25% wage scale increase. That pushes the base salary for teachers to $40,473.
Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails
PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
Kansas takes in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
Wildfires throughout Reno Co. Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Volunteer Fire Districts were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening with multiple grass and brush fires throughout the county. Reno County Fire District # 9 started the afternoon at 1:45 p.m. with the report of a grass fire...
Family says racism led to KC-area water park to cancel pool party
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee's Summit to...
Work continues on W. 11th Ave. project
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A section of West 11th Avenue will be closed off again as part of the ongoing street reconstruction project. Beginning Thursday, West 11th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Milcon Street through Forrest Street. This closure is for an emergency water line relocation and...
School zones will be enforced starting next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Captain Brice Burlie with the Hutchinson Police Department reminds motorists that school zones will be enforced once students come back next week. "They're consistent across the town," Burlie said. "They are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then in the afternoon, they are 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will go down to a 20 mile per hour zone through all of the school districts. It doesn't matter what the speed limit is before or after. They are all 20 miles per hour."
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0