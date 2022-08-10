ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

File: HutchCC almost flat enrollment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC is pleased with their enrollment numbers as they get ready to start next week. "As of close of business yesterday, we were almost dead flat," said President Carter File. "We were down three quarters of one percent, year over year same day, we almost had an identical amount of credit hour enrollment. That's how we measure it. We also measure head count and we were actually up about 3% in head count."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP distribution coming up Aug. 21

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) commodity distribution is Sunday, August 21 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The distribution will now be at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th Ave., the former Eaton facility. Income guidelines are below. The Emergency Food Assistance Program...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Teufel: Department of Commerce award nominations suggested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 2022 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards will celebrate outstanding businesses and community leaders all across the state. Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce would like to see several local businesses nominated. "Nominations are open through this Friday," Teufel said. "I would...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1910s

Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. foster care provider suit alleges financial mismanagement

TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Yoder rural water meeting is tonight

YODER, Kan. — The public town hall meeting regarding Yoder Rural Water District 101 is set for this evening. The meeting is to cover what the county is doing to mitigate the high nitrate levels in the rural water supply. “It’s going to explain to the residents what’s going...
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

Haven USD 312 and teachers reach tentative agreement

HAVEN, Kan. — Teachers in Haven USD 312 and the district have come to a tentative agreement on a new contract for 2022-23. After declaring an impasse, both sides came together on a new contract Monday. According to Superintendent Craig Idacavage, the new contract provides a 4.9% increase in wages and benefits, including a 3.25% wage scale increase. That pushes the base salary for teachers to $40,473.
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas receiving $25M from USDOT for hiking, biking trails

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas takes in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Wildfires throughout Reno Co. Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Volunteer Fire Districts were kept busy Tuesday afternoon and evening with multiple grass and brush fires throughout the county. Reno County Fire District # 9 started the afternoon at 1:45 p.m. with the report of a grass fire...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Work continues on W. 11th Ave. project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A section of West 11th Avenue will be closed off again as part of the ongoing street reconstruction project. Beginning Thursday, West 11th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Milcon Street through Forrest Street. This closure is for an emergency water line relocation and...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

School zones will be enforced starting next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Captain Brice Burlie with the Hutchinson Police Department reminds motorists that school zones will be enforced once students come back next week. "They're consistent across the town," Burlie said. "They are 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., then in the afternoon, they are 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The speed limit will go down to a 20 mile per hour zone through all of the school districts. It doesn't matter what the speed limit is before or after. They are all 20 miles per hour."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

