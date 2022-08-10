Read full article on original website
Anne Heche, Actress in Films Including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Declared Legally Dead
Actress Anne Heche, who appeared in a range of roles including I Know What You Did Last Summer and Legend of Korra, has been declared legally dead following a major car accident. Heche's representative confirmed that while Heche is still on life support, she currently has no brain function, meaning...
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases ‘Rematch To End All Rematches’ for Season 2
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Sandman Season 1, episode 4. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman already has some ideas for Season 2. During an interview with Total Film, the 61-year-old author revealed what he wants to include in the next story arc of The Sandman (if it gets made, of course).
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Let’s Talk About Prey and The Predator Movies
The Predator franchise now spans 35 years and includes five to seven movies to daye, depending on your stance on the Alien vs. Predator movies. Prey, the newest film in the franchise, just released. In addition to being the biggest premiere ever on Hulu, it simply kicks ass, telling the...
Yellowjackets: Adult Van Has Been Cast — What's She Up To In Season 2?
This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.
Why Batgirl's Cancellation Makes Zero Cent$
To be perfectly clear, Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is a bad thing. It doesn’t bode well for anybody who enjoys movies, streaming or otherwise, and it’s a major blow to the talented artists that worked hard on every phase of the film’s production and to the diversity this particular character represents.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Leaked Loki Season 2 Set Photos Show More of Tom Hiddleston and Sylvie
Loki Season 2 is under production currently and some photos taken from the set of the show give us a glimpse at Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. The pictures, shared by Just Jared, show Sylvie standing near a McDonald’s and in front of an old station wagon.
Better Call Saul: Burning Questions We Have Headed Into the Series Finale
Spoilers follow for Better Call Saul through Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks." The end is nigh for Better Call Saul. As Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s series gallops toward its finale, things aren’t looking good for Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takovic, or whatever name you want to call Bob Odenkirk’s crafty conman. After six seasons and 63 episodes (meaning it beats Breaking Bad by just one episode), August 15’s “Saul Gone” is set up as an explosive swansong.
For All Mankind Season 3 Finale: Showrunners Talk Death, 100-Year-Old Astronauts, and Season 4
Warning: Full spoilers follow about For All Mankind Season 3. In "Stranger in a Strange Land," the Season 3 finale of the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind, showrunners and executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi hit us with a Saturn V rocket-sized gut-punch as they revealed the deaths of two beloved characters, the birth of a child who represents a new generation in this ever-evolving story, and yet another daring rescue by our favorite aging astronaut, Ed Baldwin.
Gotham Knights: Building a Brand New Gotham City (With 400 Years of History)
In the 1650s, five families left Europe, eventually landing on the rainswept islands that pepper the mouth of what would one day be called Gotham River. Those families - the Waynes, the Cobblepots, the Elliots, the Arkhams, and the Kanes - would build a colonial fort together, and sow the seeds of centuries of dominance in the area. Gotham City was born.
Digimon Survive Walkthrough
Digimon Survive is a visual novel with a winding narrative and various gameplay mechanics, including a character affinity and karma system. The Digimon Survive walkthrough detailed below is a comprehensive breakdown of the important decisions, battles, and endings available to you - a Digimon Survive choices guide. Jump to:. This...
God of War Ragnarok: Everything We Know About the God of War Sequel
God of War Ragnarok, Sony's follow-up to our pick for the all-time best PS4 game, is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. As such, we understand the insatiable appetite for new information, especially as we move within three months of its release. For those eager to stay...
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
The Essential She-Hulk Comics to Read Before the MCU Series
Another major Marvel heroine is about to make her MCU debut in Phase 4. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters and her big, green alter ego in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And if you're not sure why this is a big deal, you clearly have some reading to do. She-Hulk may...
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz Answers
In Road 96, you'll meet many main NPCs along the way. These characters all have unique story lines, some of which benefit your own journey to cross the border. In the chapter "The Wild Boys," you'll need to pass Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz to keep your loot. The answers to the quiz are below.
Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Review - "Evie / Joe"
Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.
