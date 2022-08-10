ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Hutch Post

With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
AUBURN, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect

A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K

TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. foster care provider suit alleges financial mismanagement

TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hutch Post

Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society

Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas takes in a green industry with its own pollution problems

Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
KANSAS STATE
