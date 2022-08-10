Read full article on original website
Related
With tip from citizens, attempted Kan. ATM theft suspect captured
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made one arrest. Just after 5a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies learned there...
Sheriff's K-9 captures Kansas theft, drug suspect
A pursuit through the northern part of Salina ended early Thursday when a Salina Police Department K-9 caught up with the driver who fled a traffic stop on foot. Just after 2 a.m. Thursday an officer noticed that a 2000 Cadillac without a license plate light failed to use a turn signal in the 700 block of N. 12th Street, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15-year-old Kansas boy injured after pickup rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Thursday in Saline County. A 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by a 15-year-old Saline County boy was northbound on S. Whitmore Road, just south of E. Cloud Street, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan. The boy...
Kan. man dead, 2 adults and 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
Jury: Kan. veteran faked illness, received $450K in disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal jury convicted a Kansas veteran of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bruce Hay,...
Kan. man who performed illegal autopsies fined $250K
TOPEKA – A Kansas man and three corporate entities he controlled have been permanently banned from doing business and ordered to pay more than $250,000 in restitution related to providing unlawful autopsy services, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Shawn Parcells, 42, who has resided in both Leawood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Wichita police chief advances in race for sheriff in Minnesota
St. Louis County, Minnesota —Former Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay is running for sheriff in his home town of Duluth, Minnesota. He received more votes than two other candidates in Tuesday's primary election. Ramsay earned 13,995 votes or 40 percent of the vote to 11, 454 votes or 33.1...
Kan. foster care provider suit alleges financial mismanagement
TOPEKA — The former CEO, chief counsel and IT director for Saint Francis Ministries used their positions to enrich themselves and their friends as the charity neared financial insolvency, according to allegations made in state and federal lawsuits. The Salina-based foster care provider in court documents accused the trinity...
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Attorneys: Kan. juries don't need to convict on abortion, drug laws
TOPEKA — Merely mentioning it in court could lead to a mistrial. Jury nullification, where juries look the other way when someone breaks a law they find unjust, can help a defendant land an acquittal. That get-out-of-jail-free card is all but disappearing from courtrooms. Defense attorneys want it back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Family says racism led to KC-area water park to cancel pool party
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted officials at a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their 17-year-old son's birthday during the weekend. Chris Evans said he signed a contract with Summit Waves Aquatic Facility in Lee's Summit to...
KDHE amends total number of COVID-19 deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 6,597 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 3 to Wednesday August 10, for a total of 848,139 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported -35 COVID-19 deaths for a total of 8,935. The large net negative in COVID deaths is due to the death verification process, according to the KDHE.
Kansas takes in a green industry with its own pollution problems
Panasonic’s decision to build a $4 billion factory for electric vehicle batteries in Johnson County could help an industry struggling to ramp up while reeling from an ailing supply chain. The plant also underscores how an industry marketed as green comes with its own tough-to-solve environmental problems — like...
Kansas to recount abortion vote by hand, despite big margin
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ elections director says the state will go along with a request for a hand recount of votes from every county after last week’s decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights, even though there was a 165,000-vote difference and a recount won’t change the result.
United Methodist Health Ministry Fund co-sponsoring tax credit webinar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Nearly 90% of children in the U.S. became eligible for the Child Tax Credit when it was expanded last year. Families can still claim the full 2021 CTC - up to $3,600 per child per family - by filing tax returns this year. Kansas Action for...
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0