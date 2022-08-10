Read full article on original website
IGN
Rumbleverse - Launch Trailer
Rumbleverse is available now on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Check out the launch trailer for this free-to-play brawler game, featuring crossplay and cross-progression, and get ready to battle in Grapital City. Season One of Rumbleverse kicks off...
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
In this IGN's Bear and Breakfast guide we will list every achievement and trophy including all the secret ones. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck our your trophy cabinet.
IGN
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Details
Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory is launching on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. For a full breakdown of all the content available in Patch 6.2, Square Enix hosted a Live Letter live stream on August 12th, 2022 available to view here. FFXIV 6.2 New Quests. Buried Memory. Little is known as...
IGN
Why It’s the Best Time to Get Into Fighting Games - Beyond 762
On this week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Jada Griffin and Mitchell Saltzman to talk about the latest news in the world of PlayStation, and the excitement of EVO and why it’s the best time to get into fighting games.
IGN
The Wii Sports GOAT Has Returned In Nintendo Switch Sports
This afternoon, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' latest in-game rewards. The tweet has received just over 700 likes as of this writing. A few hours earlier, Nintendo of America posted a tweet about Nintendo Switch Sports' secret Legend difficulty mode. The tweet has received over 17 thousand likes as of this writing. Same game, much different story.
IGN
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: Everything We Know About the God of War Sequel
God of War Ragnarok, Sony's follow-up to our pick for the all-time best PS4 game, is one of the most anticipated games in recent memory. As such, we understand the insatiable appetite for new information, especially as we move within three months of its release. For those eager to stay...
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction - New Crisis Event: Eclipse Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction's new Crisis event, Eclipse. This limited-time mode is available today (August 11) until September 1, bringing the new Neoplasm enemy, new pieces of REAT tech to unlock, new gear, Operators, and more.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer
As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
IGN
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
IGN
Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom Guide
Go head-on with the Genshin Impact Jadeplume Terrorshroom boss for a chance to earn some Dendro materials. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about the world boss, including where to find it and how to plan your attacks. Jadeplume Terrorshroom Location. HoYoverse officially revealed the Jadeplume...
IGN
Noblestead
Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IGN
Rogier's Rapier
Piercing sword of superior quality, featuring intricate ornamentation. Signature weapon of the sorcerer Rogier. High dexterity is required to wield the blade to its full potential, but mastery is a sight to behold, characterized by a flowing style which excels in successive attacks. The Rogier's Rapier Default Weapon Skill is...
IGN
All Genshin Impact Codes August 2022
This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books. This page includes the just released Genshin 3.0 codes.
IGN
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN
Jake Best Perks and Tips
Jake the Dog is from Adventure Time. He's a dog that had stretchy powers for as long as he can remember. He's best buds with Finn, oftentimes partnering with him during their adventures helping each other out whenever the other person is in danger. With his stretchy powers, he enters...
PETS・
IGN
Darkwood Boss - Leshy
Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
