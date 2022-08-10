Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.

