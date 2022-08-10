Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Rumbleverse - Launch Trailer
Rumbleverse is available now on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Check out the launch trailer for this free-to-play brawler game, featuring crossplay and cross-progression, and get ready to battle in Grapital City. Season One of Rumbleverse kicks off...
IGN
Unawake - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Unawake, an action game launching in late 2023. In Unawake, face a fierce and epic battle against impossible odds, where you decide the fate of humanity and determine a future marked by merciless wars between creatures from heaven and hell. Deliver punishment or absolution to your opponents.
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction - New Crisis Event: Eclipse Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction's new Crisis event, Eclipse. This limited-time mode is available today (August 11) until September 1, bringing the new Neoplasm enemy, new pieces of REAT tech to unlock, new gear, Operators, and more.
IGN
Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer
Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
IGN
Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer
As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
IGN
How to Acquire New Skills
Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
IGN
Darkwood Boss - Leshy
Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
IGN
Rogier's Rapier
Piercing sword of superior quality, featuring intricate ornamentation. Signature weapon of the sorcerer Rogier. High dexterity is required to wield the blade to its full potential, but mastery is a sight to behold, characterized by a flowing style which excels in successive attacks. The Rogier's Rapier Default Weapon Skill is...
IGN
Walkthrough
IGN's Cult of the Lamb complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through all four major dungeon areas found in Cult of the Lamb, as well as detail miniboss and boss strategies against the Bishops. Cult of the Lamb's campaign consists of four main regions to Crusade through, each...
IGN
Spiffinmoore
Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
IGN
Onyx Lord's Greatsword
Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
IGN
Frozen Needle
A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Hand of Malenia
Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
IGN
FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Details
Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory is launching on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. For a full breakdown of all the content available in Patch 6.2, Square Enix hosted a Live Letter live stream on August 12th, 2022 available to view here. FFXIV 6.2 New Quests. Buried Memory. Little is known as...
IGN
Jake Best Perks and Tips
Jake the Dog is from Adventure Time. He's a dog that had stretchy powers for as long as he can remember. He's best buds with Finn, oftentimes partnering with him during their adventures helping each other out whenever the other person is in danger. With his stretchy powers, he enters...
PETS・
IGN
The Essential She-Hulk Comics to Read Before the MCU Series
Want to brush up on She-Hulk's Marvel lore before diving into the MCU series? These are the graphic novels you should read.
Comments / 0