IGN

Rumbleverse - Launch Trailer

Rumbleverse is available now on PC on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles. Check out the launch trailer for this free-to-play brawler game, featuring crossplay and cross-progression, and get ready to battle in Grapital City. Season One of Rumbleverse kicks off...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unawake - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Unawake, an action game launching in late 2023. In Unawake, face a fierce and epic battle against impossible odds, where you decide the fate of humanity and determine a future marked by merciless wars between creatures from heaven and hell. Deliver punishment or absolution to your opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips

Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
VIDEO GAMES
#Gameplay#Video Game#Meet Your Maker
IGN

Omen Cleaver

Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
IGN

Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IGN

Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer

As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters

Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Acquire New Skills

Road 96 requires skill and critical thinking to play, as well as to achieve the ending you're hoping for. Unlocking new skills will make each playthrough easier and makes survival more likely. Along Road 96 you'll have the opportunity to aquire new skills, which are displayed as icons on the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Darkwood Boss - Leshy

Leshy is the first Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Darkwood area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Leshy, detail each of his attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking him down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rogier's Rapier

Piercing sword of superior quality, featuring intricate ornamentation. Signature weapon of the sorcerer Rogier. High dexterity is required to wield the blade to its full potential, but mastery is a sight to behold, characterized by a flowing style which excels in successive attacks. The Rogier's Rapier Default Weapon Skill is...
ROYALS
IGN

Walkthrough

IGN's Cult of the Lamb complete strategy guide and walkthrough will lead you through all four major dungeon areas found in Cult of the Lamb, as well as detail miniboss and boss strategies against the Bishops. Cult of the Lamb's campaign consists of four main regions to Crusade through, each...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spiffinmoore

Spiffinmoore is the fifth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a pre-existing wizarding academy that is cursed with dilapidated facilities. Spiffinmoore will see you starting with zero funds to your name, so you'll need to take a loan in order to get the academy back up and running successfully. This Spiffinmoore walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
EDUCATION
IGN

Onyx Lord's Greatsword

Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Frozen Needle

A razor-thin piercing blade of ice. Forged by Ijii, the carian Royal Blackmith. Can inflict frost upon enemies, and launch its blade with a strong attack. The blade immediately regenerates. The Frozen Needle Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hand of Malenia

Blade built into Malenia's prosthetic arm. Through consecration it is resistant to rot. Malenia's war prosthesis symbolized her victories. Some claim to have seen wings when the weapon was raised aloft; wings of fierce determination that have never known defeat. The Hand of Malenia Default Weapon Skill is Waterfowl Dance:...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

FFXIV 6.2 Release Date and Details

Patch 6.2 - Buried Memory is launching on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022. For a full breakdown of all the content available in Patch 6.2, Square Enix hosted a Live Letter live stream on August 12th, 2022 available to view here. FFXIV 6.2 New Quests. Buried Memory. Little is known as...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Jake Best Perks and Tips

Jake the Dog is from Adventure Time. He's a dog that had stretchy powers for as long as he can remember. He's best buds with Finn, oftentimes partnering with him during their adventures helping each other out whenever the other person is in danger. With his stretchy powers, he enters...
PETS

