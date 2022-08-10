ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

IGN

Let’s Talk About Prey and The Predator Movies

The Predator franchise now spans 35 years and includes five to seven movies to daye, depending on your stance on the Alien vs. Predator movies. Prey, the newest film in the franchise, just released. In addition to being the biggest premiere ever on Hulu, it simply kicks ass, telling the...
MOVIES
IGN

Alone in the Dark - Reveal Trailer

Alone in the Dark returns taking the horror to New Orleans. Developed by Pieces Interactive, the new Alone in the Dark will be written by the writer of Amnesia and SOMA.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IGN

Tales of the Walking Dead Premiere Review - "Evie / Joe"

Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Why Batgirl's Cancellation Makes Zero Cent$

To be perfectly clear, Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is a bad thing. It doesn’t bode well for anybody who enjoys movies, streaming or otherwise, and it’s a major blow to the talented artists that worked hard on every phase of the film’s production and to the diversity this particular character represents.
MOVIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Yellowjackets: Adult Van Has Been Cast — What's She Up To In Season 2?

This post contains spoilers for Yellowjackets Season 1. Yellowjackets snuck up on viewers like a wolf in the forest, becoming one of the biggest word of mouth hits in recent television memory. The multiple Emmy-nominated series spans two timelines. In 1996, a girls soccer team is waylaid on the way to a tournament after their plane crashes in the wilderness. In the present day, the survivors of the tragedy struggle to move on as they realize someone knows the terrible truth of what they did in the wild. Those dueling stories make for an enticing mystery that got TV lovers talking. It also gave us two brilliant casts.
TV SERIES
IGN

Space for Sale - Reveal Trailer

As a property developer in space, venture into the sandbox and begin building homes in outer space. Explore alien worlds and make them habitable in single-player or 2 player co-op.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz Answers

In Road 96, you'll meet many main NPCs along the way. These characters all have unique story lines, some of which benefit your own journey to cross the border. In the chapter "The Wild Boys," you'll need to pass Mitch's Ultimate Robbin' Quiz to keep your loot. The answers to the quiz are below.
SPOILERS
IGN

Who Should You Root For in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon cast members Milly Alcock ("Young Rhaenyra Targaryen"), Fabien Frankel ("Ser Criston Cole"), Steve Toussaint ("Lord Corlys Velaryon"), Eve Best ("Princess Rhaenys Targaryen"), and Graham McTavish ("Ser Harrold Westerling") talk to IGN about power, passion, and the pursuit of the Iron Throne in the Game of Thrones prequel series. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
TV SERIES
IGN

Crocodile Tears

This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details everything you need to know about the Treasure Hunt Crocodile Tears. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Treasure Hunts main page. Objective: Find Luis's stash. Location: Ortega Croc Farm, Cobre Shores, Aquas Lindas, Madrugada.
ANIMALS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Shows off Captain Marvel's Abilities

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has released multiple videos showcasing all the playable heroes from the game. Studio Firaxis’ latest video promotes Captain Marvel from the game and shows off her powerful abilities. It also reveals that there is a mechanic in the game created specifically for the character. Captain...
VIDEO GAMES

