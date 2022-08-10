Tales of the Walking Dead premieres Sunday, Aug. 14 on AMC. The Walking Dead universe continues to branch off -- even as the mothership series heads toward its final eight episodes -- with new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Conceived, over the years, based on questions from both fans and the writers' room, by Walking Dead head honcho Scott Gimple and Dead writer Channing Powell (who serves as Tales' showrunner), Tales introduces a tonal shift with its first outing, "Evie / Joe," giving us a somewhat lighter look (think Syfy's Z Nation, even) at the zompocalypse. It's disposable fun while also inadvertently demonstrating how much you can get done, character-wise, in a single episode when it's all you've got -- something the main two shows should have embraced more over the years.

