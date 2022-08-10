Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not starting Saturday
Merrifield isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Raimel Tapia is staring in center field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Urena: Serves up three homers in loss
Urena (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Urena allowed multiple home runs for the second straight start. Emmanuel Rivera tagged him for a pair of solo shots while Josh Rojas added a two-run blast to account for the four runs on his line. Urena hasn't shown much over his last five outings, yielding 25 runs (21 earned) across 24.1 innings. He has a 4.80 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 27:26 K:BB through 50.2 innings in 12 outings (eight starts) between the Rockies and the Brewers this year. Urena is tentatively projected for a home start versus the Giants next week.
CBS Sports
Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Exits with side injury
Escobar left Friday's game against the Phillies with a side injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The specific nature and severity of Escobar's injury are not yet clear. He'd already seen a significant drop in playing time, as he slipped into a short-side platoon role behind Luis Guillorme at third base to begin August, so his short-term outlook won't change much if he's shut down for a few days.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with cut on hand
McNeil's early exit from Friday's game against the Phillies was due to a cut on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil left the game after colliding with Rhys Hoskins at first base while trying to run out a grounder, but he's seemingly avoided a serious injury. While he could still wind up sitting for at least a few days, the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The cut is on McNeil's right thumb, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Royals' Josh Staumont: Falls apart Friday
Staumont (3-2) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Dodgers. Staumont was responsible for the entirety of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, including the two runners he left on base that Luke Weaver couldn't prevent from scoring. Inconsistency has been a problem for Staumont for the better part of two months, which includes an absence due to a neck injury. The right-hander now has a 5.77 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 41:25 K:BB through 34.1 innings. He's added three saves and five holds, but it seems unlikely he'll get many high-leverage looks since he hasn't gone more than two outings in a row without allowing a run since early June.
CBS Sports
Braves' Bryce Elder: Drawing start Sunday
Elder will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Elder was recalled prior to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He has recently thrown in long relief at the big-league level, though he had consistently worked at least six innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. He should have a good chance to work five innings -- pending his effectiveness -- as a result. Across 21.1 innings in the majors this season, Elder has maintained a 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Showing consistent power
Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox. Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Curt Casali: Activated from injured list
Casali (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Casali was dealt to the Mariners at the trade deadline but has yet to make his debut with the team. Cal Raleigh is likely to remain the top catcher for Seattle, though Casali will get plate appearances as the backup after Luis Torrens was designated for assignment. Across 126 plate appearances on the season, Casali is hitting .231/325/.370 with four home runs and 14 RBI.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Cast off roster
Torrens was designated for assignment Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Torrens showed flashes at the plate in 2021, but he struggled to a .214/.262/.252 line across 141 plate appearances prior to losing his roster spot this season. Curt Casali -- who the Mariners acquired at the trade deadline -- was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should serve as the backup catcher to starter Cal Raleigh.
CBS Sports
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Out of lineup
Diaz will sit Saturday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Diaz should continue to play frequently in left field down the stretch after Michael Brantley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. Trey Mancini will occupy that spot Saturday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Takes seat Saturday
Chavis isn't starting Saturday against San Francisco. Chavis has gone 0-for-9 with five strikeouts over the last three games and will be on the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Bligh Madris is starting at first base while Ben Gamel serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Astros' Christian Vazquez: Sitting again Thursday
Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Rangers. Vazquez will be on the bench for a second straight game. He has gone 2-for-12 with no extra-base hits since joining the Astros at the beginning of the month. Martin Maldonado will start behind the plate and bat ninth versus Texas.
