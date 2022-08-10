Read full article on original website
Braves' Ian Anderson: Returned to minors
Anderson was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Anderson started the second game of Atlanta's doubleheader against the Marlins and earned his 10th win of the season. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings. Anderson has allowed two or fewer earned runs five times in his last seven starts but has served up seven and four earned runs in the other two starts. He's likely to be back in Atlanta's rotation at some point prior to the close of the regular season.
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Confirmed as Sunday's starter
Wacha (shoulder) will be activated and start Sunday's game against the Yankees, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Wacha has been sidelined since June 28, but he may not be on a strict pitch count after working up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing. For the season, Wacha has maintained a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 70.1 frames.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not starting Saturday
Merrifield isn't starting Saturday against the Guardians. Merrifield will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over the last three games. Raimel Tapia is staring in center field while Santiago Espinal starts at second base.
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Back in minors
Rivas was returned to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. Rivas was called up as the 27th man for Thursday's Field of Dreams Game against the Reds, but he'll head back to the minors following the matchup. Over 16 games in Iowa this year, he's slashed .344/.394/.508 with a home run, 11 runs and eight RBI.
Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Tallies 17th save
Iglesias allowed a walk but retired the final two batters of the game to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Iglesias was called upon to protect a four-run lead with runners on first and second, which he did successfully to record his 17th save of the season and first since joining Atlanta. Kenley Jansen was unavailable after earning the save in the first game of the twin bill, and Kirby Yates allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base prior to giving way to Iglesias. Since July 14, Iglesias has turned in scoreless efforts in 10 of his 11 appearances. Overall, he has a 3.70 ERA with a 55:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings on the campaign.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Out of Friday's lineup
Dozier is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers. Dozier has a .479 OPS through nine games in August and will head to the bench for Friday's series opener. Michael Massey will enter the lineup at second base, which pushes Nicky Lopez to shortstop and Bobby Witt to the hot corner.
Orioles' DL Hall: Optioned, shifting to relief
Hall was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday after his start against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hall made his MLB debut Saturday, allowing five earned runs on five hits and three walks across 3.2 innings to take the loss. He also struck out six, showcasing his potential to be effective as a starter in the majors. However, for the time being, Baltimore plans to shift Hall to a relief role in the minors and have him return to the majors for the final month of the season. Hall should have the opportunity to be extremely effective as a reliever, as he's racked up a 36 percent strikeout rate across 70 innings as a starter with Norfolk this season.
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Reinstated, sent down
Trammell (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Trammell was sidelined since late June due to a hamstring injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment for the last few weeks. He slashed .367/.424/.633 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs, two RBI and a stolen base over eight rehab games and will remain in the minors now that he's back to full health.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Remains out of lineup
Alfaro (knee) is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Nationals. Alfaro will miss a third straight game after he hurt his right knee in Monday's loss to the Giants. He's expected to sit for one more game before returning to start behind the plate Sunday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola will start at catcher and bat ninth in Friday's series opener.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Suffers sprained wrist
Robert left Friday's game against the Tigers with a sprained left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. X-rays were negative, so Robert appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, but it's still possible he misses time. That would be a big blow to the White Sox, who remain in the thick of a playoff race, as Robert increased his slash line to .301/.336/.454 with a pair of hits prior to the injury.
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Still not starting
Alfaro (knee) isn't starting Saturday against the Nationals. Alfaro sustained a right knee injury during Monday's loss to the Giants and will officially be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. However, he expects to start behind the dish during Sunday's series finale in Washington, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports. Austin Nola is starting behind the plate and batting ninth once again.
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Team gathers information
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the team is still gathering information on Houck's back injury, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Houck was placed on the injured list Tuesday with lower-back inflammation. The pitcher has a couple of appointments with physicians coming up, and the Red Sox will have a better idea about a timeline after Houck has been evaluated.
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with cut on hand
McNeil's early exit from Friday's game against the Phillies was due to a cut on his hand, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McNeil left the game after colliding with Rhys Hoskins at first base while trying to run out a grounder, but he's seemingly avoided a serious injury. While he could still wind up sitting for at least a few days, the issue doesn't appear to be a long-term concern. The cut is on McNeil's right thumb, per Tim Healey of Newsday.
Braves' Bryce Elder: Drawing start Sunday
Elder will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Elder was recalled prior to the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. He has recently thrown in long relief at the big-league level, though he had consistently worked at least six innings with Triple-A Gwinnett. He should have a good chance to work five innings -- pending his effectiveness -- as a result. Across 21.1 innings in the majors this season, Elder has maintained a 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:14 K:BB.
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Showing consistent power
Pasquantino went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday against the White Sox. Pasquantino continued his recent power surge, taking Dylan Cease yard in the second inning to tally his third homer in his last four games. He has at least one hit in eight of his last 10 starts, maintaining a .324 average with five RBI and four runs scored in that span. After taking some time to adjust to the big-league level, Pasquantino has six homers across 162 plate appearances and a .246/.333/.408 line.
Mariners' Curt Casali: Activated from injured list
Casali (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Casali was dealt to the Mariners at the trade deadline but has yet to make his debut with the team. Cal Raleigh is likely to remain the top catcher for Seattle, though Casali will get plate appearances as the backup after Luis Torrens was designated for assignment. Across 126 plate appearances on the season, Casali is hitting .231/325/.370 with four home runs and 14 RBI.
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Could face hitters next week
Lucchesi (elbow) could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice within the next week or two, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lucchesi is still conducting his rehab from last June's Tommy John surgery at the Mets' spring complex in Florida, so once he's cleared for game action in the minors, he'll likely report to the team's rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate or Single-A St. Lucie. Even if his surgically repaired elbow responds well to facing hitters and he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment in late August or early September, Lucchesi likely wouldn't have enough time to get stretched out for a starting role. If he's activated from the 60-day injured list before season's end and rejoins the Mets, Lucchesi will presumably serve as a lefty option out of the bullpen.
