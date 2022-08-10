Iglesias allowed a walk but retired the final two batters of the game to earn the save in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins. Iglesias was called upon to protect a four-run lead with runners on first and second, which he did successfully to record his 17th save of the season and first since joining Atlanta. Kenley Jansen was unavailable after earning the save in the first game of the twin bill, and Kirby Yates allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base prior to giving way to Iglesias. Since July 14, Iglesias has turned in scoreless efforts in 10 of his 11 appearances. Overall, he has a 3.70 ERA with a 55:10 K:BB across 41.1 innings on the campaign.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO