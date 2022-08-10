ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Perseid meteor shower: Facts and how to watch

The Perseid meteor shower is the most famous annual display of "shooting stars." It typically occurs between July and August, when it's both dark and warm in the Northern Hemisphere. Depending on conditions, it's an ideal time to plan camping trips, star parties and backyard stargazing sessions, but it pays to know exactly what to do and when to do it.
ASTRONOMY
CBS News

2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this weekend

As July comes to an end, skywatchers can expect two meteor showers to take place this weekend, one of which will peak Friday night. The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday morning, while the second, the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower, will peak Saturday and Sunday, according to the American Meteor Society.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second

The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history

Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cooke
TheConversationAU

A triple meteoric spectacle is set to grace our skies this weekend

Looking for something spectacular to brighten a cold, dark winter’s night? Well, this weekend might just have something in store: not one, not two, but three meteor showers active at the same time – combining to provide a celestial firework display almost all through the night. Although the best night to watch will be the evening and night of Saturday July 30 (through to dawn on Sunday morning), the three showers will be near their peak rates from tonight. So you’ll have plenty of chances to catch the show while avoiding bad weather or other commitments. Best of all, there’s going to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Sturgeon#Full Moons#Perseids Meteor Shower
The Guardian

Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower

The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower, July 28

Few astronomical events are as interesting as meteor showers. They are easy to observe, require no additional equipment and offer a memorable spectacle. Following the meteor showers of the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids, the Tau Herculides and the Bootids, there are two meteor showers expected at the end of the month. Here's everything an astronomer needs to know.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Freethink

NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon

A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower

The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year. Supermoon season kicked off in June, followed by an encore in July. The third and final of the series...
ASTRONOMY
Fatherly

The Great Barrier Reef Recorded Highest Coral Levels In 36 Years — But There's A Catch

A newly released report brings some good news about the health of the Great Barrier Reef. The world's most extensive coral reef system has been closely monitored for decades; and for the first time in 36 years, researchers recorded the highest amount of coral cover in the area. Here's what that means, and why it's still essential we be mindful of sea changes that harm the important ecological system.
WILDLIFE
Fatherly

Fatherly

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy