Perseid meteor shower: Facts and how to watch
The Perseid meteor shower is the most famous annual display of "shooting stars." It typically occurs between July and August, when it's both dark and warm in the Northern Hemisphere. Depending on conditions, it's an ideal time to plan camping trips, star parties and backyard stargazing sessions, but it pays to know exactly what to do and when to do it.
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this weekend
As July comes to an end, skywatchers can expect two meteor showers to take place this weekend, one of which will peak Friday night. The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is expected to peak Friday night into Saturday morning, while the second, the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower, will peak Saturday and Sunday, according to the American Meteor Society.
A massive asteroid, discovered last month, is traveling toward Earth at 20 miles a second
The asteroid was spotted on July 26 for the first time. Four more asteroids are flying past Earth today and tomorrow. A stadium-sized asteroid will zoom past the Earth in the very early hours of Thursday, Live Science reported. Chances are that by the time you read this, the asteroid is merrily on its way towards the Sun, traveling at about 20 miles (32 km) a second.
Meteor showers and shooting stars: Formation and history
Meteor showers thrill skywatchers every year, but what causes these unforgettable night shows?. Meteor showers appear when crumbs of dust (meteoroids) from asteroids or comets enter Earth's atmosphere at very high speeds. During their journey through the atmosphere, meteors rub against air particles, creating friction and heat. The heat then vaporizes most meteors, resulting in bright streaks of light across the sky, or shooting stars.
A triple meteoric spectacle is set to grace our skies this weekend
Looking for something spectacular to brighten a cold, dark winter’s night? Well, this weekend might just have something in store: not one, not two, but three meteor showers active at the same time – combining to provide a celestial firework display almost all through the night. Although the best night to watch will be the evening and night of Saturday July 30 (through to dawn on Sunday morning), the three showers will be near their peak rates from tonight. So you’ll have plenty of chances to catch the show while avoiding bad weather or other commitments. Best of all, there’s going to...
A Saturn Sighting, a Meteor Shower, and the Year's Last Supermoon Is All Happening This Month
It's hard to top July's exoplanet excitement, but August will try. Not only is this the last month to catch one of 2022's three supermoons, it's also the beginning of several lunar missions — with one of the year's best meteor showers mixed in. Some of this month's night-sky...
Narcity
Last Supermoon Of 2022 Is Happening This Week & You Can See A Meteor Shower At The Same Time
The last supermoon of the year is happening over Canada and, if you're up for some sky watching, you could even spot a meteor shower at the same time!. On Thursday, August 11, the month's full moon will rise in the sky and it's being called a supermoon because it's closer to the Earth than other full moons throughout the year.
Enormous Asteroid Traveling at 72,000 mph Only Just Spotted Nearing Earth
At the upper end of its estimated size range, the asteroid would stand as tall as the Empire State Building in New York City.
The Weather Channel
Watch the Sky: Perseids Meteor Shower, Supermoon, Moon Meeting 3 Planets And Other Must-See Celestial Events This August
With the James Webb Space Telescope reinvigorating interests in astronomy all over the world, it is noteworthy to remember that the pursuit of all black holes, quasars and supernovae began simply with humans staring up at the sky. If you want to rekindle your love and wonder for astronomy, or...
IFLScience
The Perseids May Be A Washout So Don't Miss The Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peak Tomorrow
The Perseids are usually the biggest meteor show of the Northernern summer but a pesky full moon will make them hard to see in two weeks time. But that means that it’s the Southern Delta Aquariids time to shine, unencumbered by the silver light of the Moon, as they peak tomorrow night.
Get a garden chair out and enjoy the meteor shower
The main meteor shower of the year for northern skywatchers has arrived. The annual Perseids meteor shower lasts for more than five weeks, starting on 17 July and lasting until 24 August, but it peaks on the night of 12-13 August. Under pristine observing conditions, this reliable meteor shower can...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower, July 28
Few astronomical events are as interesting as meteor showers. They are easy to observe, require no additional equipment and offer a memorable spectacle. Following the meteor showers of the Eta Lyrids, the Eta Aquariids, the Tau Herculides and the Bootids, there are two meteor showers expected at the end of the month. Here's everything an astronomer needs to know.
This Month's Sturgeon Moon Will Coincide With the Perseid Meteor Shower — How to See It
Get ready to stay up late — because the full moon in August 2022, aka the Sturgeon moon, is going to be a good one. Not only will it come with a significant spiritual meaning, but it will also coincide with the Perseid meteor shower. But what is a...
Freethink
NASA discovers the perfect cave to live in on the moon
A NASA-funded team of researchers has identified a lunar pit on the moon that’s always a balmy 63 degrees Fahrenheit — suggesting it could be the perfect place for future astronauts to establish a moon base. The challenge: NASA plans to return humans to the moon as soon...
Summer's last supermoon and meteor shower take the celestial stage tonight
Here's when and how to see the sturgeon supermoon and the Perseid meteor shower, the last supermoon and meteor shower of the summer.
Perseid meteor shower taking place this weekend is 'highlight of the summer season'
Bob Lunsford of the American Meteor Society explains how to view the Perseid meteor shower, which he says is the highlight of the summer season. Plus, he gives some insight into the science of meteor showers.
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year. Supermoon season kicked off in June, followed by an encore in July. The third and final of the series...
Perseids meteor shower is happening this week with 100 streaks an hour plus 'fireballs'
At its peak, the Perseids shower can yield up to 100 meteors per hour, WHSV reports. Beyond the large volume, the meteors leave behind extremely bright trails, which add to their brilliance.
Perseid meteor shower 2022 webcast: Watch the 'shooting stars' live online tonight!
The annual Perseid meteor shower is approaching its peak, and you can enjoy the event live online.
