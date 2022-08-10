Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively immoral horror exploits a real-life tragedy on Netflix
There are some movies that make you question exactly how they managed to land studio approval and funding, before making it all the way through shooting, post-production, and release without anyone bringing up the fact that maybe it’s not the best idea, with Daniel Farrands’ The Haunting of Sharon Tate firmly in that camp.
How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?
When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
Viewers in shock at new Netflix documentary exposing dark horrors of festival that burned to ground
Netflix viewers have been left in shock after tuning in to a new documentary exposing the horrors of an anarchic festival that was burned to the ground. Watch the trailer here:. While the original Woodstock festival in 1969 was a historic love-in of peace and music, the event marking its...
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
Collider
'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore
14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran
The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Meets Love of His Life On Set
Terry Serpico, who plays Chief Tommy McGrath, didn’t realize he’d meet his future wife on set of Law & Order: SVU this time a year ago, when the series worked on the season 23 premiere. The sparks started when he accidentally stepped on the foot of Kadia Saraf....
Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview
Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
Marilyn Monroe-Lookalike Says She Gets Death Threats
Leylah Dobinson, 23, has over 20,000 Instagram followers and said she has always been inspired by Monroe's natural beauty and personality.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Comments / 3