Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett talks about work on state fire advisory council
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett fears that Oregon’s effort to protect rural homes from wildfires has been derailed, at least temporarily, by the controversy over a fire risk map that state officials unveiled June 30 and canceled last week.
Bennett is directly involved in the campaign to avoid wildfire catastrophes as chairman of a state advisory council, although he didn’t contribute to the map that has prompted complaints statewide over the past week or so.
Comments / 0