Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett talks about work on state fire advisory council

Wes Morgan has strived to protect his Sumpter Valley home from wildfire by maintaining an expense of lush green lawn, pruning limbs from the ponderosa pines and taking other steps. Creating this kind of "defensible space" is one of the goals of a state law that has proven controversial after the recent release of a map listing the fire risk level for every tax lot in Oregon. State officials withdrew the map last week following widespread complaints about its accuracy and effects. Wes Morgan/Contributed Photo, File

Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett fears that Oregon’s effort to protect rural homes from wildfires has been derailed, at least temporarily, by the controversy over a fire risk map that state officials unveiled June 30 and canceled last week.

Bennett is directly involved in the campaign to avoid wildfire catastrophes as chairman of a state advisory council, although he didn’t contribute to the map that has prompted complaints statewide over the past week or so.