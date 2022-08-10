ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL
Georgia State
Florida State
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Retired Atlanta PD officer no longer employed at airport after altercation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A retired Atlanta police officer is no longer employed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta after an encounter with an unruly passenger. According to Atlanta Police Department, Officer Ronnie Tullis responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male causing a disturbance at the airport on Aug. 2. As the...
ATLANTA, GA
#Frontier Airlines
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS 46

Beware of casting call scams in Georgia's booming film, TV industries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia's explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it's also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. "I was simply looking for something fun to do," McGhee, who'd been...
ATLANTA, GA
click orlando

🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What's not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Instagram
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA

