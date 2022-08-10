ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas

NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
96.9 WOUR

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

Outrage after horse collapse in Manhattan

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A horrifying sight drew a large crowd in Manhattan on Wednesday night as officers hosed down a horse found on the ground. Animal rights groups shared a video of the horse, named Ryder, on the ground near West 45th Street and Ninth Avenue. Officers from the NYPD Mounted Unit were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend

If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595

The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getitforless.info

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing

The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
NORTHPORT, NY

