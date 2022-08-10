Read full article on original website
‘Splooting’ squirrels on Staten Island? NYC Parks sheds light on this bizarre behavior.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island is the borough of parks. It’s also the borough of wildlife, particularly squirrels — as many borough residents can attest to, the furry animals are in no short supply on our streets and backyards. So it’s very possible you’ve encountered one...
Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas
NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
NBC New York
How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think
If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
6-month-old undergoes successful surgery to remove rare birthmark that put eyesight at risk
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Surgery was a success for 6-month-old Analeigha Branford, who had developed a rare vascular birthmark that put her eyesight at risk. After a 2 hour procedure, doctors at the Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital were able to remove the rare vascular birthmark from the girl's right eye.
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
Outrage after horse collapse in Manhattan
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A horrifying sight drew a large crowd in Manhattan on Wednesday night as officers hosed down a horse found on the ground. Animal rights groups shared a video of the horse, named Ryder, on the ground near West 45th Street and Ninth Avenue. Officers from the NYPD Mounted Unit were […]
Eat at Lobster Food Trucks Of “Shark Tank” TV Fame In Capital Region This Weekend
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Thrillist
Viral TikTok Shows 6-Foot-Wide NYC Studio Renting for $2,595
The expression "living in a shoebox" might not be an exaggeration in this case. A video tour that went viral on TikTok shows a NYC studio featuring what is described as a "full kitchen" and a "full mirrored bathroom." Located in Midtown's East 35th Street, it goes for $2,595 a month, which (sadly) may not be a bad deal considering the recent rent spikes in the city.
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
Firefighter injured in Staten Island house fire
The flames broke just before 8:30 p.m. Friday on the second floor of a three-story home on Gary Court in the Bulls Head section.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
longisland.com
Eleven North Shore Beaches Closed to Bathing
The following beaches are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria:. Terraces on the Sound and Beech Road Beach in Rocky Point; Sound Beach Property Owners’ Association Beach; Knollwood Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, and Huntington Beach Community Association Beach in Huntington; Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach in Northport; Hobart Beach, Prices Bend Beach and Valley Grove Beach in Eatons Neck.
Brooklyn boy’s life saved by using bone from leg to repair his jaw
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Brooklyn boy received a lifesaving procedure to remove an egg-sized tumor from his jaw. The boy is now making a full recovery after doctors used a bone on his leg to save his life. Demetri Pristouris, 8, and his family were filled with fear beginning last year, as the winter […]
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
'Shattered, angry, and heartbroken': Dog dies after attack by stranger in Prospect Park
A dog that was attacked with a stick by a man in Prospect Park died days after the incident, according to police. A woman who has only been identified as Jessica, was attacked by a stranger with a stick while she was walking her dog Moose.
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
