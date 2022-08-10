Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Summer activities are still burning hot in San Antonio, thanks to live music, immersive experiences, and more. See Los Lobos in concert or catch Boyz II Men live. Experience Jurassic Quest or laugh along with Kevin Hart. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
San Antonio Restaurant Weeks serves up specials from almost 100 local eateries
Restaurant Weeks is back, giving San Antonians two weeks to enjoy a variety of prix-fixe multi-course meals at participating local restaurants with some proceeds going toward promoting the Alamo City as a premier food and wine destination. Organized by the local nonprofit Culinaria, Restaurant Weeks has nearly 100 San Antonio-area...
Retro Texas drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million
Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater in Central Texas. Doc’s Drive-In Theatre, located in the Austin suburb of Buda, recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal includes the business itself, as well as the land and structures.
San Antonio scoops up a win in ranking of best ice cream cities
Fans of homegrown brands like Lick Honest Ice Creams know that the Austin and San Antonio areas serve up some of the best scoops in the country. So it's no surprise that on a recent list of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Austin lands in the top 10, while San Antonio tops a subset of the survey.
8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio
Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
San Antonio's Briscoe saddles up with special end-of-summer programming
Besides a margarita, the best way to cool off in this Texas heat is to head to the air-conditioned environment of a local museum. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum maximizes on this wisdom, knowing the transporting power that a change of scenery can hold — even if just on canvas. The museum's ever robust programming continues this August with an invitation to roam the West without ever leaving San Antonio.
7 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Modern Pearl lounge teases new tropical bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings and closings. The owners of The Modernist are trumpeting a new project...
New service brings top chefs from San Antonio and beyond into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Texas does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
Come to Gonzales and take in heaps of Texas history
An hour east of San Antonio you’ll find Gonzales, home to the iconic “Come and Take It” slogan. The saying was born out of the firing of the first shot for Texas independence — and a battle over a small cannon where 18 brave Gonzales residents dared Santa Anna’s army to “come and take it.”
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
San Antonio steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
San Antonio airport aims to add more international nonstops, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio airport launches plan to add more international nonstop flights. The construction of five new gates and a new terminal is underway at SAT.
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
Slide into San Antonio for real mouthwatering eats and true historic sites
When you think of San Antonio, you may immediately remember the Alamo. But in addition to that legendary Texas landmark, there’s so much more that makes this authentic city memorable. Awash in Old World charm and a melting pot of culture, San Antonio is a kaleidoscope of history, food,...
San Antonio's popular vegan fast-food chain announces lucky location No. 13
Project Pollo is really spreading its wings: The popular plant-based chicken chain announced its 13th location in Texas, coming soon to 9390 Huebner St. in San Antonio. Opening in August, the medical district spot will be the sixth San Antonio location for the growing chain, which celebrates its two-year anniversary this fall.
Magical holiday light display returns to illuminate San Antonio Botanical Garden
Much like a stroll by the River Walk at night, twinkling light displays will never get old. Now the magic is headed to the San Antonio Botanical Garden, in a huge installation called “Lightscape,” just in time for the holidays. (Yes, this winter: We promise it’s coming).
San Antonio ranks among 10 hottest markets for relocating homebuyers
Drawn by relatively low home prices, buyers increasingly are flocking to the San Antonio metro area. Among more than 100 major metro areas, San Antonio ranked as the ninth most popular destination for homebuyers moving to the area compared with homebuyers leaving the area, according to the Redfin real estate platform.
H-E-B Pharmacy fills top spot in customer satisfaction ranking 2 years in a row
Texans don't exactly need national rankings to know we're the best, especially when it comes to one of the top sources of state pride, H-E-B. Still, a little affirmation never hurts, and the San Antonio-based supermarket has just earned a new accolade among the best pharmacies in the U.S. for customer satisfaction.
