San Antonio, TX

3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations

There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio

Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
San Antonio's Briscoe saddles up with special end-of-summer programming

Besides a margarita, the best way to cool off in this Texas heat is to head to the air-conditioned environment of a local museum. San Antonio's Briscoe Western Art Museum maximizes on this wisdom, knowing the transporting power that a change of scenery can hold — even if just on canvas. The museum's ever robust programming continues this August with an invitation to roam the West without ever leaving San Antonio.
New service brings top chefs from San Antonio and beyond into your kitchen

Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Texas does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
