‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?

Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
John Eastman, Lawyer and Former Brother-in-Law of Paul McCartney, Dies at 83

John Eastman, the former brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, died at age 83 of pancreatic cancer, the former Beatle announced on social media on Thursday. “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7

This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group

Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney

Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’

A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)

Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ Film Review: Doc Illustrates Systemic Racism That Persists 50 Years Later

In 1973 Chol Soo Lee, a 21-year-old Korean immigrant, was wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of a Chinatown gang leader. He became a symbol for systemic injustice against Asian Americans and spurred solidarity within his community. His prison memoirs have been adapted into a book and his case inspired the 1989 drama film “True Believer.” But his life — what happened before and after he became famous for his imprisonment — was far from a Hollywood fairy tale.
‘Event Horizon’ Director Says They Would Need to Pull a ‘Snyder Cut’ to Restore Missing Footage

The only thing worse than the initial reviews for the 1997 sci-fi horror film “Event Horizon” was its terrifying box office performance at the time. But over the last 25 years, the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed sci-fi horror film has slowly grown into something of a cult classic, and there’s always the remote chance that the filmmaker could deliver a longer, fully restored version — under the right circumstances.
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?

Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
