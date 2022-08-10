Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
Sam Mendes’ ‘Empire of Light’ Sets BFI London Film Festival Gala Screening With Olivia Colman, Colin Firth
“Empire of Light,” the latest feature film from Oscar winning director Sam Mendes, has locked its European premiere with a gala screening at the 66th annual BFI London Film Festival. Starring Olivia Colman, Michael Ward, Colin Firth, Toby Jones and others, the 1980s–set film “is a powerful and poignant...
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?
Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
‘Summering’ Film Review: Four Girls Bid Farewell to Childhood in Hazy, Nostalgic Mystery
If movies have taught us anything it’s that childhood is a magical time where, if you’re doing it right, you befriend space aliens, rescue orcas, inherit chocolate factories or play every sport imaginable with an omni-talented Olympian dog. Or, if you’re more of the melancholic type, at least...
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
John Eastman, Lawyer and Former Brother-in-Law of Paul McCartney, Dies at 83
John Eastman, the former brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, died at age 83 of pancreatic cancer, the former Beatle announced on social media on Thursday. “My dear brother-in-law, John Eastman, has passed away. Having known each other for over 50 years it is an extremely sad time for me, and our families,” McCartney wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two.
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
The week in TV: Tom Daley: Illegal to Be Me; The Academy; A League of Their Own; Good Grief – review
The diver visits the most homophobic countries in the Commonwealth; young footballers dream big; and Richard Coles fathoms bereavement around the world
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Emily the Criminal’ Film Review: Aubrey Plaza Captivates in Class-Conscious Crime Drama
When we meet Emily (Aubrey Plaza), she’s already a criminal. Writer-director John Patton Ford’s debut feature, “Emily the Criminal,” isn’t an exploration of how Emily becomes a criminal, but rather, how she learns to embrace criminality as her identity, her gift and her escape from a world that’s built to keep her down.
‘Bullet Train’ Star Hiroyuki Sanada Breaks Down 5 of His Most Iconic Roles
Hiroyuki Sanada is a true legend. Even if you don’t know his name and haven’t memorized his filmography, his presence on screen elevates whatever he’s in. And he can make the most of even a fleeting appearance, like his cameo in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” as a mob boss who is taken down by Jeremy Renner’s Ronin.
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
“Six Feet Under” alum Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Van, the stranded soccer team’s goalie, in Season 2 of “Yellowjackets,” Showtime announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson, who plays the character as a teen, has been upped to a series regular...
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
‘Five Days at Memorial’ Boss Carlton Cuse on Recreating a Medical Crisis During the Pandemic: We ‘Keep Repeating the Same Mistakes’
Carlton Cuse had been waiting years to develop Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the deaths at a New Orleans hospital leveled by Hurricane Katrina. But he had to wait. The project went to Scott Rudin, and then to Ryan Murphy for adaptation as part of FX’s “American Crime...
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’
A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ Film Review: Doc Illustrates Systemic Racism That Persists 50 Years Later
In 1973 Chol Soo Lee, a 21-year-old Korean immigrant, was wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of a Chinatown gang leader. He became a symbol for systemic injustice against Asian Americans and spurred solidarity within his community. His prison memoirs have been adapted into a book and his case inspired the 1989 drama film “True Believer.” But his life — what happened before and after he became famous for his imprisonment — was far from a Hollywood fairy tale.
‘Event Horizon’ Director Says They Would Need to Pull a ‘Snyder Cut’ to Restore Missing Footage
The only thing worse than the initial reviews for the 1997 sci-fi horror film “Event Horizon” was its terrifying box office performance at the time. But over the last 25 years, the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed sci-fi horror film has slowly grown into something of a cult classic, and there’s always the remote chance that the filmmaker could deliver a longer, fully restored version — under the right circumstances.
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0