Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Apple’s AirPods could get USB-C charging by 2023
Apple is already reportedly planning to put USB-C into all iPads this year, and the iPhone next year. Now, you can add another Apple device to the list, as one analyst says the AirPods are getting USB-C charging in 2023. That would mean the AirPods Pro that is expected later...
knowtechie.com
LG’s new 97-inch OLED TV vibrates to create 5.1 surround sound
LG is already a leader in OLED technology, and now it’s taking it even farther. A new 97-inch EX-OLED panel was just shown off and includes integrated sound. The panel vibrates to create sound without external speakers. The 97-inch panel uses LG’s new OLED.EX. That uses new materials to...
knowtechie.com
New Google feature lets users launch cloud games from Search
Google is testing out a super cool new feature to help make cloud gaming a more streamlined process. Some users have noticed a new widget that lets them launch cloud games directly from a Google Search. Cloud gaming reporter Bryant Chappel recently noticed the new feature and shared their findings...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy Apple’s AirPods Pro? Are they worth it?
If you’re the owner of any Apple device, you’ll probably find it difficult to resist getting the AirPods Pro instead of the other gadgets on market. This is because their marketing strategy creates an ecosystem of interdependent products and services, enticing consumers to take on one after the other in rapid succession, and it works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
knowtechie.com
TikTok owner ByteDance bought a hospital chain – here’s why
ByteDance is best known for owning TikTok — a hugely-popular video-sharing app that both enchants teenagers and terrifies lawmakers in equal measure. But this week, it emerged that the company has acquired a chain of hospitals for a cool $1.5bn. TikTok is, effectively, now in the healthcare business. The...
Instagram is reportedly hiring in London. Here's why Meta employees are paid less in the UK compared with San Francisco.
Meta is one of the highest-paying tech companies in the world, but staff in London are paid significantly less than those in San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knowtechie.com
The Disney Plus ad-supported tier launches in December
Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was adding a new, ad-supported tier to Disney Plus. Now, the company has announced an official date, barely squeezing it into its end-of-year promise. The company announced the ad-supported tier date in a press release on its website earlier this week. The ad-supported...
knowtechie.com
Amazon uses Alexa to target ads, lawsuit claims
If you’re like many people, you may think of your Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speaker as one of the handiest devices in your house. It lets you choose a soundtrack for making dinner, reorder a staple product from Amazon, set a timer, or find out information, all without doing anything but uttering the correct commands.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft OneDrive celebrates its 15th anniversary with new features
Like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud-based service that allows you to access, organize, and manage all your Microsoft files and documents. Now, the service is turning 15. Launched in August 2007, Microsoft OneDrive has come a long way. To mark its 15th anniversary, Microsoft is introducing four new...
knowtechie.com
Disney Plus is getting a huge price hike
Disney Plus has remained an affordable $7.99 per month since the service’s first price increase back in March of 2021. Well, that appealing price tag is on its way out as the platform gears up for a pretty significant price hike. In a press release on its website earlier...
knowtechie.com
LinkedIn rolls out new photo and video features for posts
LinkedIn is doubling down on its efforts to promote visual content. To this end, it is introducing a number of features that allow you to easily create and share photos and videos with your professional network. Karen Baruch, LinkedIn’s Product Lead for Creator Strategy made the announcement. She said, “…we...
knowtechie.com
Xiaomi unveils a new humanoid robot that can detect emotions
Xiaomi now has a humanoid robot in its expansive product line-up. The CyberOne is here, and it can (probably) take the CyberDog out for a walk. We have to say probably because when CyberOne stepped onto the stage yesterday, it looked more like a drunk adult trying to walk over the ice.
knowtechie.com
New Google website helps your children improve their reading
If you have kids learning to read, it may interest you to know that Google has launched a new website for kids like yours. Although Google Read Along is in beta, you can still get Diya, a virtual assistant, to read along with your kid. The site is an offshoot of Google’s popular Read Along Android app which has been used by millions of kids.
KIDS・
knowtechie.com
Meta tracks you on Facebook and Instagram through in-app browsers
When you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook, you’ll come across various links to different websites on the internet. Now, it has been revealed Meta has the ability to track your activity, even on third-party websites. A recent report from researcher Felix Krause shows how the company is able to...
knowtechie.com
New study reveals the most common iPhone issues worldwide
Having issues with your iPhone? Well, it turns out you’re not alone. A new study has revealed the list of the most common iPhone issues. The folks over at Freedom Mobiles conducted research involving the most common problems iPhone users face around the world. Their findings show an interesting...
knowtechie.com
How to enable End-to-End encryption on Ring cameras
Camera-equipped video doorbells, like those from Ring, are a great invention. You can see who’s at the door, if a package has been delivered, and can record footage for use elsewhere. Do you know what else they can do? Let the police see the footage from your camera without...
Comments / 0