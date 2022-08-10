ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Apple’s AirPods could get USB-C charging by 2023

Apple is already reportedly planning to put USB-C into all iPads this year, and the iPhone next year. Now, you can add another Apple device to the list, as one analyst says the AirPods are getting USB-C charging in 2023. That would mean the AirPods Pro that is expected later...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

LG’s new 97-inch OLED TV vibrates to create 5.1 surround sound

LG is already a leader in OLED technology, and now it’s taking it even farther. A new 97-inch EX-OLED panel was just shown off and includes integrated sound. The panel vibrates to create sound without external speakers. The 97-inch panel uses LG’s new OLED.EX. That uses new materials to...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

New Google feature lets users launch cloud games from Search

Google is testing out a super cool new feature to help make cloud gaming a more streamlined process. Some users have noticed a new widget that lets them launch cloud games directly from a Google Search. Cloud gaming reporter Bryant Chappel recently noticed the new feature and shared their findings...
SOFTWARE
knowtechie.com

Should you buy Apple’s AirPods Pro? Are they worth it?

If you’re the owner of any Apple device, you’ll probably find it difficult to resist getting the AirPods Pro instead of the other gadgets on market. This is because their marketing strategy creates an ecosystem of interdependent products and services, enticing consumers to take on one after the other in rapid succession, and it works.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Watch#Galaxy#Gps
knowtechie.com

TikTok owner ByteDance bought a hospital chain – here’s why

ByteDance is best known for owning TikTok — a hugely-popular video-sharing app that both enchants teenagers and terrifies lawmakers in equal measure. But this week, it emerged that the company has acquired a chain of hospitals for a cool $1.5bn. TikTok is, effectively, now in the healthcare business. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
knowtechie.com

The Disney Plus ad-supported tier launches in December

Earlier this year, Disney announced that it was adding a new, ad-supported tier to Disney Plus. Now, the company has announced an official date, barely squeezing it into its end-of-year promise. The company announced the ad-supported tier date in a press release on its website earlier this week. The ad-supported...
TV & VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

Amazon uses Alexa to target ads, lawsuit claims

If you’re like many people, you may think of your Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speaker as one of the handiest devices in your house. It lets you choose a soundtrack for making dinner, reorder a staple product from Amazon, set a timer, or find out information, all without doing anything but uttering the correct commands.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Microsoft OneDrive celebrates its 15th anniversary with new features

Like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive is a cloud-based service that allows you to access, organize, and manage all your Microsoft files and documents. Now, the service is turning 15. Launched in August 2007, Microsoft OneDrive has come a long way. To mark its 15th anniversary, Microsoft is introducing four new...
SOFTWARE
knowtechie.com

Disney Plus is getting a huge price hike

Disney Plus has remained an affordable $7.99 per month since the service’s first price increase back in March of 2021. Well, that appealing price tag is on its way out as the platform gears up for a pretty significant price hike. In a press release on its website earlier...
TV & VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

LinkedIn rolls out new photo and video features for posts

LinkedIn is doubling down on its efforts to promote visual content. To this end, it is introducing a number of features that allow you to easily create and share photos and videos with your professional network. Karen Baruch, LinkedIn’s Product Lead for Creator Strategy made the announcement. She said, “…we...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Xiaomi unveils a new humanoid robot that can detect emotions

Xiaomi now has a humanoid robot in its expansive product line-up. The CyberOne is here, and it can (probably) take the CyberDog out for a walk. We have to say probably because when CyberOne stepped onto the stage yesterday, it looked more like a drunk adult trying to walk over the ice.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

New Google website helps your children improve their reading

If you have kids learning to read, it may interest you to know that Google has launched a new website for kids like yours. Although Google Read Along is in beta, you can still get Diya, a virtual assistant, to read along with your kid. The site is an offshoot of Google’s popular Read Along Android app which has been used by millions of kids.
KIDS
knowtechie.com

Meta tracks you on Facebook and Instagram through in-app browsers

When you’re browsing Instagram or Facebook, you’ll come across various links to different websites on the internet. Now, it has been revealed Meta has the ability to track your activity, even on third-party websites. A recent report from researcher Felix Krause shows how the company is able to...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

New study reveals the most common iPhone issues worldwide

Having issues with your iPhone? Well, it turns out you’re not alone. A new study has revealed the list of the most common iPhone issues. The folks over at Freedom Mobiles conducted research involving the most common problems iPhone users face around the world. Their findings show an interesting...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

How to enable End-to-End encryption on Ring cameras

Camera-equipped video doorbells, like those from Ring, are a great invention. You can see who’s at the door, if a package has been delivered, and can record footage for use elsewhere. Do you know what else they can do? Let the police see the footage from your camera without...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy