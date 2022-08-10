ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 4 among best cities for Gen Zers

Generation Zers are graduating and looking for their first jobs — and with the ubiquity of remote jobs, they have more flexibility than ever in choosing where they settle down. With this in mind, we set out to rank the cities that have the most potential as Generation Z havens. And Tucson ranks No. 4 among the best city for Gen Zers.
TUCSON, AZ
L. Cane

How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?

It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
TAMPA, FL
wealthinsidermag.com

15 Cities With the Biggest Increase in Home Construction

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. After a two-year frenzy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the residential real estate market has begun to show signs of slowing down this spring and summer. Mortgage rates are on the rise, and applications for home loans are down year over year. Housing inventory for sale is increasing, and sellers are showing more willingness to lower their asking prices.
RICHMOND, VA
Frankie Flanders, Realtor

About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
COCHISE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future

Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Benjamin Supply Acquired by Central Arizona Supply

Central Arizona Supply, the largest independently owned family wholesale and retail plumbing business in the Southwest, has announced the acquisition of Benjamin Supply, Arizona’s longest-standing plumbing supply company with two Southern Arizona locations and more than 40 employees. Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Roark’s rusted relics resonate with nostalgia

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures wasn’t open for very long when its director and curators were invited to Jim Roark’s house to see his collection. It was 2010 and they were immediately impressed. “It was just a packed studio filled with so many pieces,” said Lisa...
TUCSON, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Widow, widower’s group forming

On November 21,2021 I lost my husband of over 61 years, Paul, to Alzheimer’s. He fought for over five years with me as his sole caregiver. Even though you know what is coming, it is still a shock when your loved one passes away. Then the guilt sets in. If you don’t fight that horrible feeling of guilt, it will destroy you.
KINGMAN, AZ

