The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate
The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
General Hospital Fans Reveal Their Real Feelings About Cody Being Dominique's Son
In 1997, ABC created a show called "Port Charles," a spin-off of their hit soap "General Hospital" (per TV Tropes). It was slated to air in the 12:30 p.m. time slot to compete with "The Young and the Restless." The new show took place concurrently with "GH" and several main characters were moved over to "PC." Many others crossed over too, and while the show initially concentrated on the medical staff at General Hospital, "PC" eventually moved into more esoteric and supernatural storylines in its last few years (via Soap Opera Network).
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Who Fathered Donna Logan's Son On The Bold And The Beautiful?
In 2008, actor Texas Battle began portraying the role of Marcus Walton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." The young man surprised Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at Storm Logan's funeral by dressing up as a cater waiter and presenting her with a birth certificate that stated she was his mother (via Soap Central). A shocked Donna admitted that she had given him up for adoption as a teenager, and the two began to form a relationship.
Joanna Gaines Gets Candid About Past Marital Troubles With Chip
What's the only thing better than one celebrity? Two! From Brangelina's (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) devastating breakup in 2016 to Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez) finally tying the knot in 2022, we love to follow a celebrity couple's journey. While some celebrities find their other half at the height of their careers, others find the spotlight together, like HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple is famous for their house flips and keen eye for interior design: Joanna is the designer extraordinaire, and her husband Chip helps her visions come to life with his craftsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit (via Magnolia).
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Ellen DeGeneres And Other Celebrities React To The Death Of Anne Heche
Anne Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home on August 5 resulting in both the car and house catching fire and sending her to the hospital in critical condition, per People. Original reports seemed potentially optimistic about her being able to pull through after the accident, but tragically, the actress never regained consciousness. Heche was declared brain dead on August 11, and kept on life support to see if she was a candidate for organ donation; she was removed from life support a week after her accident on August 12, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
Inside Anne Heche's Final Instagram Post
It's been several days since Anne Heche, a veteran actor who has appeared in acclaimed films such as "Six Days Seven Nights," "Return to Paradise," and "Psycho," has been in the hospital fighting for her life after a fiery car crash (via TMZ). On Aug. 5, 2022, Heche drove into...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Elena Goode Teases That Fans Will 'Love' The Finale Of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Exclusive
Each week, "Pretty Little Liars" fans are one step closer to uncovering A's newest identity in the spin-off series "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin." Everybody who's been watching has come up with some pretty fascinating theories along the way — some of which couldn't be further from what's to come in the finale.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
What We Know About Anne Heche And James Tupper
Anne Heche's most high-profile relationship is undoubtedly with Ellen DeGeneres, who is now married to Portia De Rossi. But back in 1997, it was Heche and DeGeneres who seemed inseparable (via Page Six). In 2000, the "it" girls split up, issuing a joint statement that said, "It is an amicable parting and we greatly value the 3½ years we have spent together" (via People).
Love Island's Bryce Dishes About What Went Wrong With Courtney And More — Exclusive Interview
We love a bombshell — a mystery show that ends on a cliffhanger, a soap opera that brings yet another person back from the dead. What's better than programming that keeps you on your toes? Not much, if you ask us, unless of course you add gorgeous singles, drama, and an appetite for romance. You'd be a fool not to tune into "Love Island" if you consider yourself a reality TV fan. It's got everything — the stars, the villains, the drama, the tossups, the bombshells, and (if you're tuning in to an international version) the best accents. As it stands, "Love Island" is simply taking the world by storm, with the U.S., U.K., and Australia versions of the show beating out the reality TV competition. With Season 4 of the U.S. version in full swing, it's no wonder that "Love Island" is all the rage.
Charlamagne Tha God Shares Big Changes To His Weekly Show - Exclusive
Charlamagne Tha God is a well-known figure from his time hosting the hip-hop iHeartRadio program "The Breakfast Club" and his podcast "Brilliant Idiots." He's also written two books and appeared in several movies and TV shows. On top of all of that, he hosts his own late-night talk show on Comedy Central. You may have seen it last season under the name "Tha God's Honest Truth." However, the show is now airing its second season with a new name, "Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God," and a fresh format.
The Stars Of Cosmic Love On The AstroTwins, Astrological Dating And More - Exclusive Interview
We get it — you're swiping through Bumble and are actively looking at accounts that list the user's astrological sign. Why suffer through a bad date with an emotional Cancer when you know that you — grounded Taurus — will actively hate the experience? Why go to all the trouble of planning a quiet, romantic date, balanced Libra, when you know that fiery Aries is going to want to rage against the conformities of dating? There are some people out there that'll confidently tell you that there are some zodiac signs should absolutely not be together, and while we can harness our limited knowledge and tell you that two stubborn Capricorns likely won't make the best pairing, there are some instances that really need to be left to the pros.
Hot Chip: Freakout/ Release review – trying hard to be funky
The British dance-pop favourites make forays into the wilder side, but their mellow tempo prevails
The Bold And The Beautiful's Rena Sofer Reveals The One Thing She'd Change About Quinn
There's nobody quite like Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Quinn first appeared on the soap in 2013 as Wyatt Spencer's (Darin Brooks) mother and Bill Spencer's (Don Diamont) ex. On the surface, she was a typical jewelry designer, but stabbing Bill with his trademark sword necklace painted a different picture. Once hired by Hope Logan (then Kim Matula) to showcase her jewelry designs for Forrester Creations, viewers saw the dark side of Quinn (via Soap Central). Her tendency to plot and scheme her way to the top shined through, and then she hit the ultimate jackpot; she married Eric Forrester (John McCook). Eric's the patriarch of the most powerful family in fashion, so the title of Mrs. Forrester is impactful (via Soaps In Depth).
