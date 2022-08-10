ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Denise Dowse: Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure actor dies aged 64

Actor Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64. The TV star was best known for roles in the US teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and, more recently, HBO’s Insecure.News of Dowse’s death was announced on the actor’s Instagram account by her sister, Tracey Dowse. She died days after it was reported that she had gone into a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
