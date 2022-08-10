Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Losing Matt Carpenter makes Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi question more pressing
As if the Yankees had any room left in their bag to suffer another ironic, post-trade deadline indignity, they now have that opportunity after losing surprise slugger Matt Carpenter on Monday night in Seattle. Carpenter was felled by a foul ball in the first inning, and by the middle innings,...
Joey Gallo’s comments after first Dodgers HR show how wrong Yankees were
When someone’s not a fit, they’re simply not a fit. The New York Yankees learned that the hard way after they traded for Joey Gallo last year, despite reported warnings from influential voices in the front office advising against it. Turns out, the Yankees’ top decision makers were...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Latest Yankees trade rumor proves Brian Cashman blew it at end of deadline
It simply could not be more obvious that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman failed to complete his vision for the team during the trade deadline. The plan was never to trade Jordan Montgomery without finding a reputable replacement. Just hours after the 6 p.m. ET deadline on Aug....
Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino updates will drive Yankees fans up a wall
You thought the New York Yankees performing like a team watching the playoffs in October was infuriating? Well, how about the return of some demoralizing injury updates?! That’ll do the trick, won’t it?. On Friday, ahead of a much-needed “get right” series against the spiraling Boston Red Sox...
3 awesome plays you missed from Chiefs first preseason game
The game did not count, but these Kansas City Chiefs preseason highlights sure were splendid. Despite playing on a field that was actively trying to hurt everyone, the Kansas City Chiefs played just fine in their first preseason game of the summer vs. the Chicago Bears. It may be called...
Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period
The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
