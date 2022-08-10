ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Hoops Rumors

Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period

The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
NBC Sports

Tyreek hypes up 49ers rookie Womack after dazzling debut

Nicknamed "Cheetah," Tyreek Hill has made a career out of blowing past opposing NFL cornerbacks with blinding speed. So, it was quite the honor Friday night when the Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver gave 49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack -- who wears No. 26 -- a shoutout on Twitter while watching San Francisco defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 in the preseason opener.
