Read full article on original website
Related
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
AFI, BAFTA Awards Events Set Up an Awards Season Battle
Ordinarily, the announcement of early-January dates for the AFI Awards luncheon and the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party would be just a blip early in awards season. This year, though, those announcements, both of which came on Thursday, set up an interesting quandary for the embattled Golden Globe Awards, and a potential opportunity for the Critics Choice Awards.
Why a Short-Form Comedy Program Is the Best Show on TV
This story about “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Odds are you haven’t watched the best show on television. It’s possible you haven’t even heard of it. After all, in the world of peak TV, how could a small, short-form sketch comedy series possibly compare to the big names and bigger budgets? But Netflix’s cult hit “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is an intensely strange, often uproarious series that might very well be the most humane and disturbing reflection of our troubled times.
RELATED PEOPLE
How to Watch ‘Emily The Criminal': Is Aubrey Plaza’s New Thriller Streaming?
Aubrey Plaza has a liaison with danger and credit card fraud in her newest thriller, “Emily the Criminal.” The “Parks and Recreation” star takes the titular role in the drama as she tries to solve her student debt crisis by taking a shady gig that might cost her more than just money. Written and directed by John Patton Ford, the film first premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, but is now finally releasing courtesy of Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions.
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3
The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quinta Brunson Signs Overall Deal With Warner Bros. Television Group
Quinta Brunson has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, which marks the Emmy-nominated “Abbott Elementary” creator, executive producer and star’s first such pact with any studio. Under the exclusive multiyear agreement, she will create, develop and produce original programming for all platforms, including but...
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
‘Five Days at Memorial’ Boss Carlton Cuse on Recreating a Medical Crisis During the Pandemic: We ‘Keep Repeating the Same Mistakes’
Carlton Cuse had been waiting years to develop Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the deaths at a New Orleans hospital leveled by Hurricane Katrina. But he had to wait. The project went to Scott Rudin, and then to Ryan Murphy for adaptation as part of FX’s “American Crime...
Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)
The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams on Their Characters’ Parallel Storylines (Video)
The actresses tell TheWrap about their characters ”owning their queerness“ in two very different stories. Note: The following contains spoilers for “A League of Their Own.”. Honoring Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, Prime Video’s new “A League of Their Own” series replicates the movie’s dual narrative in a...
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Casts Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
“Six Feet Under” alum Lauren Ambrose has been cast as the adult version of Van, the stranded soccer team’s goalie, in Season 2 of “Yellowjackets,” Showtime announced on Thursday. Meanwhile, Liv Hewson, who plays the character as a teen, has been upped to a series regular...
Ebo Twins Sign Overall Deal With 20th Television, 20th TV Animation
Adamma and Adanne Ebo, known as the Ebo twins, have signed a multiyear overall deal with 20th Television and 20th Television Animation, where they will develop, create and produce live-action and animated series for all platforms. The filmmaking duo is behind the upcoming comedy-satire film “Honk for Jesus. Save Your...
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
‘The Great Shift to AVOD': Why Viewers Are Flocking to Ad-Supported Streaming | Video
WrapPRO held a virtual panel Thursday, TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise. As an inflation is expected to give way to a recession in the coming year, consumers are expected to become more and more frugal with their money, including what they spend on entertainment. It’s become urgent for the entertainment industry to establish cheaper and even free ad-supported streaming services to offer its cash-strapped customers.
‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ Film Review: Doc Illustrates Systemic Racism That Persists 50 Years Later
In 1973 Chol Soo Lee, a 21-year-old Korean immigrant, was wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of a Chinatown gang leader. He became a symbol for systemic injustice against Asian Americans and spurred solidarity within his community. His prison memoirs have been adapted into a book and his case inspired the 1989 drama film “True Believer.” But his life — what happened before and after he became famous for his imprisonment — was far from a Hollywood fairy tale.
Watch Beyoncé Dazzle in Dozens of Looks in ‘Renaissance’ Visual Album Teaser (Video)
Beyoncé shared a sneak peek of the visuals for her July album “Renaissance” in a jam-packed teaser for opening track “I’m That Girl.”. In the clip, released Friday, the singer models a sculpted mirrored bodysuit and polka-dot tights while she struts around a house. The next sequence’s outfits alternate between a casual T-shirt and a futuristic dress accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses and a gun-shaped microphone. Another standout sees Bey adorned with a veil, high braid and a dead ringer for the Heart of the Ocean necklace from “Titanic.” Oh, and her scene partner is a horse.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0