Orange County, CA

Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)

The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3

The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
‘TheGrill: Focus on AVOD’ Conference Kicks Off Thursday With Panelists From Roku, FilmRise, Screen Engine/ASI and Publica

Stream now! This half-day conference will examine the shift in consumer behavior and the platforms behind ad-supported streaming. Top executives from FilmRise, Screen Engine/ASI, The Roku Channel and Publica LLC are live-streaming at TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise today from 9-10 a.m. PT, as part of WrapPRO’s Grill event series. The conference, presented by FilmRise, brings together streamers, publishers, researchers and tech developers to debate the challenges and opportunities in ad-supported streaming. You can join the livestream here!
Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video

INTEL. ANALYSIS. ACCESS. COMMUNITY. Consolidation within the entertainment industry appears on the horizon and avenues streamers are embracing to survive is AVOD and FAST. Audiences shouldn’t take the prolific volume of quality entertainment options currently available for granted, because the entertainment industry may never be quite this crowded again. As Hollywood faces a potential winnowing of content options in the coming years, the ad-supported model is being viewed as a stabilizing force for an uncertain business.
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?

Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
The 25 Best New Shows to Stream in August

August has no shortage of new shows to stream — just check Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ and Prime Video. New seasons of already established series are set to arrive early in the month, like “Reservation Dogs,” “Locke & Key,” and “Never Have I Ever.” Other titles to watch out for include Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” the “A League of Their Own” series, and Steve Carrell’s “The Patient.”
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes

We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
