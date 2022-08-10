Read full article on original website
‘Emily the Criminal’ Film Review: Aubrey Plaza Captivates in Class-Conscious Crime Drama
When we meet Emily (Aubrey Plaza), she’s already a criminal. Writer-director John Patton Ford’s debut feature, “Emily the Criminal,” isn’t an exploration of how Emily becomes a criminal, but rather, how she learns to embrace criminality as her identity, her gift and her escape from a world that’s built to keep her down.
Hulu’s ‘Wedding Season’ Trailer Promises Marital Murder Comedy From the Producers of ‘Broad City’ (Video)
The first trailer for Hulu’s “Wedding Season” ensures that audiences will think twice before saying “I do.”. From the producers of “Broad City,” “Difficult People,” “Younger” and “Search Party,” this action-packed romantic comedy revolves around Katie and Stefan, who fall for one another at a wedding and begin an affair despite the pesky little reality that Katie is engaged. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police naturally think think Stefan is the culprit, he thinks Katie might have done it, and no one knows for sure what the truth is. Conspiracy and hijinx, of course, ensue.
‘Day Shift’ Film Review: Jamie Foxx Hunts Vampires in Action-Heavy, Plot-Light Comedy
Jamie Foxx has been a very busy man. Ever since he signed a development deal with Sony Pictures, which now has a licensing agreement for features with Netflix, he has worked on everything from a family-oriented comedy series to genre action flicks on the streaming platform. The partnership continues with...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s ‘Girl in Room 13’ Still Set for September Debut on Lifetime
Anne Heche’s “Girl in Room 13” is still set for a September debut on the Lifetime network, the movie’s creatives and Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming at Lifetime, confirmed during the network’s virtual panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3
The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
‘Five Days at Memorial’ Boss Carlton Cuse on Recreating a Medical Crisis During the Pandemic: We ‘Keep Repeating the Same Mistakes’
Carlton Cuse had been waiting years to develop Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the deaths at a New Orleans hospital leveled by Hurricane Katrina. But he had to wait. The project went to Scott Rudin, and then to Ryan Murphy for adaptation as part of FX’s “American Crime...
Anne Heche, ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ Actress, Dies of Crash Injuries at 53
Anne Heche, star of “Six Days, Seven Nights” and an early LGBT role model for openly dating TV host Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, has died from injuries she sustained in a horrific car crash a week before. She was 53. Her death was first noted Friday by...
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ to Premiere March 2024
“Kung Fu Panda 4” is officially in the works at DreamWorks and Universal, with a wide release set for March 8, 2024. The film will mark the third sequel of the original “Kung Fu Panda,” which premiered in 2008 to become DreamWorks’ highest-grossing original animated film. Set in ancient China, the martial arts movie told the epic story of a panda named Po (Jack Black), whose love of kung fu was matched only by his insatiable appetite.
‘TheGrill: Focus on AVOD’ Conference Kicks Off Thursday With Panelists From Roku, FilmRise, Screen Engine/ASI and Publica
Stream now! This half-day conference will examine the shift in consumer behavior and the platforms behind ad-supported streaming. Top executives from FilmRise, Screen Engine/ASI, The Roku Channel and Publica LLC are live-streaming at TheGrill: Focus on AVOD presented by FilmRise today from 9-10 a.m. PT, as part of WrapPRO’s Grill event series. The conference, presented by FilmRise, brings together streamers, publishers, researchers and tech developers to debate the challenges and opportunities in ad-supported streaming. You can join the livestream here!
Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video
INTEL. ANALYSIS. ACCESS. COMMUNITY. Consolidation within the entertainment industry appears on the horizon and avenues streamers are embracing to survive is AVOD and FAST. Audiences shouldn’t take the prolific volume of quality entertainment options currently available for granted, because the entertainment industry may never be quite this crowded again. As Hollywood faces a potential winnowing of content options in the coming years, the ad-supported model is being viewed as a stabilizing force for an uncertain business.
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
The 25 Best New Shows to Stream in August
August has no shortage of new shows to stream — just check Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ and Prime Video. New seasons of already established series are set to arrive early in the month, like “Reservation Dogs,” “Locke & Key,” and “Never Have I Ever.” Other titles to watch out for include Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” the “A League of Their Own” series, and Steve Carrell’s “The Patient.”
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
