Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Activity Kits Available for Child Care Providers
United Way of Door County is distributing free activity and craft kits to home-based child care providers in the county as part of its effort to support them. The kits were developed in consultation with child care providers and are geared toward different age groups and provider preferences. The Sturgeon Bay Noon Rotary Club is funding this project.
Door County Pulse
Door County Civility Project: Apologize with Sincerity
Most of us can probably remember some early experiences with being forced to make an apology. An adult had probably caught us doing something to someone else, and one of the consequences was being told to apologize. We did so, but with less than a sorry expression, because we felt...
Door County Pulse
New CEO/President for Door County Broadband
Jim Bertram is the new CEO and president of Door County Broadband (DCB). The owner of Bertram Communications, a Wisconsin-based internet service provider, purchased the local company in April, while DCB’s former owners, Kevin and Pam Voss, retired. The company formally announced the change this week. “The future is...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Door County Pulse
Open Discussion About Death Continues
Steve Freier, an afterlife researcher and writer for The Inner Voice Magazine, will host another community discussion group at the ADRC, 916 N. 14th Ave. in Sturgeon Bay, on Aug. 18, 1-2:30 pm. This session will be the fifth in a well-received series that takes place monthly on the third Thursday.
Door County Pulse
Humane Society Gets Matching Grant
Every dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society this month will be matched up to $270,000 during the organization’s largest campaign of the year. Virginia Kress, the George Kress Family Foundation and Stone’s Throw Winery will match donations made to the Green Bay and Door County campuses. Because...
Door County Pulse
Land Trust Moves into New Home
One of Door County’s most active protectors of the great outdoors ran out of room for operations indoors. Door County Land Trust (DCLT) this month finished moving files, maps, photographs, personnel and equipment fewer than two city blocks from an awkward, outdated space into a more versatile and modern office in the former Nicolet Bank building – now known as the Door County Epicenter – at the corner of 4th Avenue and Kentucky Street.
Door County Pulse
Next Triple P Session Coming Soon
Sign up for the next class of Triple P, the Door County Partnership for Children and Families’ new program. The next session, titled Raising Confident, Competent Children, will take place in person Aug. 16, 9-10:30 am, and via Zoom on Aug. 18, 6-7:30 pm. Triple P is designed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Door County Pulse
Help Feed the Birds with Cheese Masters
Wisconsin Cheese Masters is partnering with Open Door Bird Sanctuary (ODBS) for the third year to raise funds for bird food, the cost of which has doubled this year. On Aug. 14, 10 am – 2 pm, Wisconsin Cheese Masters will host the ODBS and You fundraising day at its store at 4692 Rainbow Ridge Court in Egg Harbor. Meet some of the sanctuary’s raptor residents, and help raise money for the $1,600 monthly food expense. Wisconsin Cheese Masters will donate 10% of the day’s sales to ODBS.
Door County Pulse
Recycle That Fishing Line: UW-Oshkosh students can help
The vast majority of marine debris consists of plastics, and at the top of the list of plastics pollution in oceans and the Great Lakes are either rigid or hard plastics, or derelict fishing gear – nets, line and ropes, for example. That’s according to the National Oceanic and...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
Door County Pulse
Letter to the Editor: Opposed to Gibraltar’s Transportation ‘Fee’
As president and vice president of the Little Sweden Condominium Association and the representatives for 40-plus whole-ownership Gibraltar property homeowners, as well as numerous other owners, we are writing this letter to protest the imposition of the new road utility fee on all Gibraltar permanent and seasonal residents and businesses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Door County Pulse
Culture Club: Shining Light on Fishing for the Moon
This summer, Northern Sky Theater is presenting a 30-year-anniversary production of Fishing for the Moon – the first collaboration between Fred Alley, our co-founder; and Jimmy Kaplan, a guy Fred met while selling stereos in Berkeley, California. Jimmy recently moved to Sturgeon Bay from Milwaukee, where he’d been working...
Door County Pulse
Clear Invasives With DDC and Weed Warriors
Join Destination Door County (DDC) staff, partners and Door County residents for Leave No Trace Tuesday on Aug. 16, 5-7 pm, at Fish Creek Park, across from the Peninsula State Park entrance. This month, DDC is partnering with Fish Creek’s Weed Warriors for a crash course on invasive species. All supplies will be provided. Stop by for a half hour, or stay the whole time.
Door County Pulse
Residents Call for Expanding Aquatic-plant Management
Residents who live in the Memorial Drive area – where the growth of aquatic weeds during the summer is among the most problematic in the bay of Sturgeon Bay – are calling on the city to make managing those plants more of a priority. The Sturgeon Bay Common...
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Mickey
Meet Mickey! This friendly, almost-2-year-old pup is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s (WHS) Door County Campus. Like all dogs at WHS, Mickey (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46946934) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and he goes home with a certificate for a free veterinary exam and a starter bag of food.
Door County Pulse
Save the Date for League of Women Voters’ Car Parade
Back by popular demand, the League of Women Voters of Door County’s car parade will be held Friday, Aug. 26 – on Women’s Equality Day – to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women’s constitutional right to vote. Sturgeon Bay will again...
spectrumnews1.com
Gender policy puts Green Bay Diocese schools at risk of losing federal funding for hot lunch program
GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Green Bay Diocese made news earlier this summer when it announced a gender identity clause would be added to its education policy manual. A new gender identity clause instituted by the Green Bay Diocese has put at risk federal funding for its schools that use the National School Lunch Program.
Door County Pulse
Invasive Species Alert: European Frogbit Found in Little Sturgeon and Fish Creek Areas
Conservationists team up to remove the floating invader. New invasive species keep popping up around the Great Lakes. When Amanda Smith of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) discovered the most recent coastal invader recently, Door County groups quickly mobilized to remove as many of the plants as possible.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Comments / 0