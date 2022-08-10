Good Morning, News: Reward Offered in Wolf Shooting, Wild Oregon Horse Gangs, and Fiona Has a Hippo Baby Brother

Read full article on original website
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Salman Rushdie Attacked, Stocks Looking Good, and Glowing Pickathon Pics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good afternoon, Portland! Long live Kate...
KGW
Cheaters in the I-5 carpool lane seem to be the legacy of our push to conserve
The Portland HOV lanes were supposed to be a reward for people saving on fossil fuels. In our experience, that isn’t exactly working out.
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
'Without the camera, we would've never known': Thief steals from woman's NE Portland apartment while she sleeps
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Northeast Portland said an intruder walked into her home, stayed for 20 minutes and stole several valuables last weekend — all while she slept in her bedroom. Misha Pierce told KGW she only found out about the intruder by watching back the...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
Suspect flees after random NW Portland attack leaves man injured
A man is recovering from injuries after he said he was randomly attacked by a stranger around 1 p.m. Thursday in northeast Portland.
KGW
Employee at North Portland children's clinic attacked
The manager of a Legacy Emanuel chidren's clinic was attacked and robbed outside the hospital. Now, Legacy is installing bulletproof glass and fences.
Trauma upon trauma confronts family of Portland man fatally shot by police
Doug Stanton stopped by the funeral home last Sunday to drop off personal mementos to place in the casket of his eldest son, Aaron, who had been shot and killed by Portland police 11 days earlier. Then he swung by his son’s nearby green clapboard house to check on the...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Clackamas County Clerk Claims Success, a Police Naughty List, and Now That's What I Call Music
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Let's jump right...
Major organized crime ring trafficking in $22 million worth of stolen catalytic converters busted in Oregon, police say
A months-long investigation by the Beaverton Police Department may have completely dismantled a local organized crime ring responsible for a large portion of catalytic converter thefts up and down the West Coast, police said Thursday. Two alleged ringleaders and at least 12 of their suspected accomplices were indicted July 29...
wufe967.com
Oregon man allegedly assaults woman by smashing 34 pound rock on her head
An Oregon man was arraigned on Wednesday after allegedly hurling a rock the size of a basketball at a woman moments after being released from an emergency mental health crisis center. On Aug. 9, a woman in the area was on a walk and observed 40-year-old Dwayne A. Simpson walking...
kptv.com
Neighbors react after raid uncovers catalytic converter trafficking ring in Lake Oswego
Clackamas County elections clerk questioned again after voters get wrong pamphlets. The elections clerk in Clackamas County is in the hot seat following another ballot blunder. Man pleads for end to violence after he says cousin was killed in SE Portland shooting. One man is dead after a shooting in...
The Portland Mercury
Q & A: An Expert on Right-Wing Extremism on the Outcome of Patriot Prayer Criminal Cases
After years of delays, the criminal cases of the far-right activists involved in a May 2019 brawl outside the former Northeast Portland pub Cider Riot have all come to a close. The incident was led by individuals associated with Patriot Prayer, a Vancouver, Washington extremist group known for coming to Portland to start fights with antifascist activists.
They were neighbors, until a move. Then he died at their doorstep.
He lived one block from the couple in Northeast Portland. Then they bought a new house in 2019. On July 10, he died by gunshot on the front steps of their new home, less than four miles west in the King neighborhood. What happened in between is alleged in a...
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book
The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill. Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was...
klcc.org
Dealing with edible invaders: Oregon triples the bag limit for European green crabs
New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
The Portland Mercury
The Sávila Show You've Been Waiting For
Even as the post-Pickathon high fades and the last weeks of summer concerts dwindle, there are still plenty of ways to engage with Portland’s excellent music scene. This week we cover some opportunities to see jazz at the Montavilla Jazz Fest, a new album (and release party) for eclectic jazz keyboardist/producer Brown Calvin, a rescheduled Sávila show, and yet another forthcoming single from rapper and Portland "It Girl," Wynne. Get into it!
Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon
A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
