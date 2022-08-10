ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Good Morning, News: Reward Offered in Wolf Shooting, Wild Oregon Horse Gangs, and Fiona Has a Hippo Baby Brother

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijpr.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Gang#Portland Business Journal#Mercury#Wolf News#Oregon State Patrol#Oregon Wildlife Coalition#Opb#Burger Week
klcc.org

Dealing with edible invaders: Oregon triples the bag limit for European green crabs

New state regulations now allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from Oregon’s bays and inlets. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s part of a concerted effort to eradicate these invasive crustaceans- which are known to compete with native crabs for food.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Portland Mercury

The Sávila Show You've Been Waiting For

Even as the post-Pickathon high fades and the last weeks of summer concerts dwindle, there are still plenty of ways to engage with Portland’s excellent music scene. This week we cover some opportunities to see jazz at the Montavilla Jazz Fest, a new album (and release party) for eclectic jazz keyboardist/producer Brown Calvin, a rescheduled Sávila show, and yet another forthcoming single from rapper and Portland "It Girl," Wynne. Get into it!
PORTLAND, OR
NBC News

Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after he was struck by a tree, authorities said Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree Wednesday while he was fighting the Big Swamp Fire in Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said.
OAKRIDGE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy