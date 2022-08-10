Read full article on original website
PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022
A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
New Community Mural Unveiled
Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins
As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
State and Local Police Engage in "Operation Nighthawk" Targeting Drivers Under the Influence
At the Blasco Library in downtown Erie earlier tonight, both State and local police met to begin the second night of "Operation Nighthawk," which targets drivers under the influence. This is the 20th anniversary of the initiative, and to celebrate, police across the state are engaged in the program both...
“Cents For St Susan’s” Collects Over $26,000 In This Year’s Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A months long campaign to raise money for Jamestown’s Saint Susan’s Center concluded today, raising over $26,000 dollars to help fund the soup kitchen. Kicking off earlier in the year, the “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign is one of their major...
St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend
Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
Dome at Erie Sports Center is Back
The dome at the Erie Sports Center was inflated on Friday, after heavy snowfall in the winter caused it to collapse. According to officials at Erie Sports Center, this is a brand new dome, with new technology that some teams with the NFL use. Although the dome is inflated, there's...
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
Author Salman Rushdie Undergoing Surgery At UPMC Hamot After Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
Erie, PA (Erie News Now) – Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck and was...
Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
Man Charged with Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl, Taking Her to West Virginia after Meeting on Social Media
A man faces felony charges for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl he met on social media and taking her to West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was reported missing Aug. 9 from her Amity Township residence in Erie County. The investigation determined Thomas Grossman III, 47, started a...
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
Author Salman Rushdie on Ventilator, May Lose an Eye; State Police Charge Suspect in Stabbing Attack
Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, suffered serious injuries and is on a ventilator after he was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution on Friday. New York State Police identified the suspect in the attack as...
Local Professor Weighs in on Salman Rushdie Stabbing
Besides "The Satanic Verses", Salman Rushdie was well known for his other works in his writing career. Erie News Now spoke to a professor to see how this act of violence can be used as a teaching moment for future scholars. Dr. Christy Reiger, a Professor of English at Mercyhurst...
