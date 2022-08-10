ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Maintenance Schedules: Week of August 15, 2022

A job fair focused on maintenance-related employment opportunities will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Erie County facility on Peach Street. Additional fairs are planned throughout northwest Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. Find the complete list of events and details on applying for vacancies at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Community Mural Unveiled

Another community mural was unveiled on Saturday in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood. A large floral mural was shown off to the community outside of Odessa's Place on West 18th Street. Dr. Natalia Pilato, an artist and educator spearheaded the project. The mural took several weeks to be created inside of...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Longtime Employees Brighten the Morning Shift at Perkins

As is the case with most restaurants, Perkins on Peach Street has been looking to hire people as food servers. But, the restaurant doesn't have to worry about the morning shift. Those slots have been taken for quite some time. Shawne Scott has been serving tables at the Peach Street...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

St. Paul's Italian Fest Continues this Weekend

Saturday was day two of the Italian Festival at St. Paul's Church on Walnut Street in the City of Erie. The weekend long festival features all the Italian food you can think of; from pasta, to meatball subs, even canolis. Erie residents spent Saturday afternoon and evening enjoying good food...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Dome at Erie Sports Center is Back

The dome at the Erie Sports Center was inflated on Friday, after heavy snowfall in the winter caused it to collapse. According to officials at Erie Sports Center, this is a brand new dome, with new technology that some teams with the NFL use. Although the dome is inflated, there's...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Local Professor Weighs in on Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Besides "The Satanic Verses", Salman Rushdie was well known for his other works in his writing career. Erie News Now spoke to a professor to see how this act of violence can be used as a teaching moment for future scholars. Dr. Christy Reiger, a Professor of English at Mercyhurst...
ERIE, PA

