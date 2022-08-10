Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Meet the Principal: Matt Euler, Park Avenue Elementary
Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Matt Euler. School: Park Avenue Elementary School. Number of years in education: 16 years. Give a brief overview of your...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Rob Phillips and Magon James of Arkansas County among outstanding youth awarded Arkansas 4-H college scholarships, sponsorships
LITTLE ROCK — Years of detailed project work, community service, and leadership efforts have paid off for 32 4-H members in the form of college scholarships. The Arkansas 4-H Foundation recently awarded $24,000 in college scholarships to youth across Arkansas. Amounts ranged from $500 to $8,000. “These scholarships directly...
FOX Food Spotlight: Certified Pies
Certified Pies stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase the pizza and other food it has to offer.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart
Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location
Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The CALL in Arkansas County to hold an information meeting and a support meeting in Stuttgart next week
The CALL in Arkansas County is hosting an information meeting and a support meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, at Park Avenue Baptist Church at 1901 S. Park Ave. in Stuttgart. Arkansas County CALL Coordinator Carolyn Knowlton said both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The CALL is a statewide organization...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
UA Little Rock basketball player inspiring others to live after multiple attempted suicides
Suicide awareness month is in September but it's a year-round problem that UA Little Rock Senior forward Angelique Francis knows all too well.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland Foods CEO shares cooperative update at Arkansas Rice Field Day
STUTTGART, Ark. – Riceland Foods President and CEO Jason Brancel spoke about the farmer-owned cooperative’s goals for continual improvement and financial fitness, and he highlighted how integral the agriculture industry’s success is when there is collaboration during the Arkansas Rice Field Day last week. “We are stronger...
Baptist Health opens new health center for elderly in NLR
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new health center in North Little Rock will provide care for more elderly people. Baptist Health officials gathered on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to show off the brand new PACE Adult Day Health Center. Seniors will be able to see therapists,...
Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on south Rodney Parham
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide Saturday evening on South Rodney Parham Road.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
July City Business Report: Sales tax collections down for first time this year, planned independent living facility on hold
Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his July report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that sales tax collections were down for the first time this year and the independent living facility that has been in the works for many months is now on hold due to the cost of development.
KATV
LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
AdWeek
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
