ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Meet the Principal: Matt Euler, Park Avenue Elementary

Meet the Principal is a series introducing Stuttgart School District’s administration. School principals provided answers to a prepared list of questions. Some answers have been edited for clarity. Name: Matt Euler. School: Park Avenue Elementary School. Number of years in education: 16 years. Give a brief overview of your...
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Rob Phillips and Magon James of Arkansas County among outstanding youth awarded Arkansas 4-H college scholarships, sponsorships

LITTLE ROCK — Years of detailed project work, community service, and leadership efforts have paid off for 32 4-H members in the form of college scholarships. The Arkansas 4-H Foundation recently awarded $24,000 in college scholarships to youth across Arkansas. Amounts ranged from $500 to $8,000. “These scholarships directly...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Columbus, AR
Stuttgart, AR
Education
City
Crossett, AR
City
Stuttgart, AR
City
Lonoke, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Jennifer Michelle Oates of Stuttgart

Jennifer Michelle Oates was born July 7, 1982, in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Birdie Hogan and Gregory Oates. Jennifer accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Des Arc, Arkansas, under the leadership of Reverend Russell Penn, Jr. Jennifer was a graduate of...
STUTTGART, AR
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Producers Rice Mill receives first load of green rice at Stuttgart location

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., a farmer-owned cooperative, received its first load of 2022 new crop rice at its Stuttgart location on August 11, 2022. The first trailer load was from Gary and Kathy Loftis. The variety was RiceTec XP753. Producers Rice Mill has 10 drying and receiving locations throughout eastern...
STUTTGART, AR
KARK 4 News

LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#High School#Fish#Meekins Middle School#Harding University#Ale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Riceland Foods CEO shares cooperative update at Arkansas Rice Field Day

STUTTGART, Ark. – Riceland Foods President and CEO Jason Brancel spoke about the farmer-owned cooperative’s goals for continual improvement and financial fitness, and he highlighted how integral the agriculture industry’s success is when there is collaboration during the Arkansas Rice Field Day last week. “We are stronger...
THV11

Shots fired outside Mabelvale Elementary School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: While on call at another scene nearby, officers heard approximately five gunshots in an area near Legion Hut and Mabelvale Cutoff Road. Officers circulated the area but were unable to locate the person or persons shooting. Shell casings have been recovered from the roadway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

July City Business Report: Sales tax collections down for first time this year, planned independent living facility on hold

Stuttgart’s Economic Development Coordinator David Leech presented his July report to the city, the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce, Stuttgart Industrial Development Commission (SIDC), and Stuttgart Unlimited, reporting that sales tax collections were down for the first time this year and the independent living facility that has been in the works for many months is now on hold due to the cost of development.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

LRSD addresses shots fired near Mabelvale Elementary

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to officials the Little Rock School District Safety and Security team is working with the Little Rock Police Department to investigate shots fired today near Mabelvale Elementary School. The elementary school and one car were hit during the incident. No injuries have been reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!

TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
AdWeek

Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy