SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
SheKnows
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, August 15, through Friday, August 19. Ridge (kisses and) tells Brooke something that she most definitely isn’t going to want to hear, Thomas and Hope put their heads (and hearts?) together in deciding Douglas’ living arrangements, Deacon gets a particularly startling wake-up call, and a pair of Forrester employees get caught in the office doing what (let’s be real) most of them do: making out. Who’s busted while bussing? Read on and find out…
SheKnows
Sydney Mikayla’s General Hospital Co-Stars Cheer Her Big Announcement
Trina’s former portrayer took to Instagram to break the news. Sydney Mikayla will be back on TV soon; you just, uh, won’t be able to see her. She recently shared via an Instagram post that she had landed a role in an animated show that isn’t just any old animated show.
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia is Her Absolute Mini-Me in This Beautiful, New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Serena Williams surprised fans when she announced her retirement from tennis after a legendary career filled with Grand Slam trophies, gold medals and so much more — but the essay she penned for Vogue revealed her main reason for leaving had a lot to do with her plans for a growing family. Just two days after her big announcement, Williams shared a beautiful photo of her 4-year-old daughter Alexis ‘Olympia’ Ohanian Jr., who she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian — and we can’t help but notice just how much the stunning mommy-and-me pair look...
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Drew Scott Shows the Hilarious Way His Newborn Son Parker Creatively 'Shares His Love'
Drew Scott is letting everyone in on the unexpected turns new fatherhood has brought him, including the stinky surprises. On Aug 9, Scott posted a selfie with his wife Linda Phan and newborn son Parker with a hilarious spin. Scott posted the photos with the caption, “Parker shares his love in creative ways❤️💩.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) In the first photo, we see Scott and Phan giving hilarious faces because of the little “surprise” Parker left them. In case you didn’t see it in the first pic, they provide a close-up of the heart-shaped...
Jennifer Aniston Kicked Off Her Morning Flaunting Her Toned Legs & a Few Furry Faces
Jennifer Aniston knows how to get attention on her Instagram account by not posting too often and giving fans a glimpse at her home life. That means a rare look at her adorable pets, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who seem to be a huge part of her morning routine. It seems that the Aniston household didn’t go too crazy to kick off the weekend because the 53-year-old star was wearing a short fuzzy robe while lounging on the couch. She flaunted her toned, athletic legs while delicately giving Lord Chesterfield a cute boop on the nose. Clyde couldn’t be bothered to...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Ben Affleck Reportedly Experienced a ‘Whole New Level’ of Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez
Following their surprise Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set off to Paris for their honeymoon. While the couple enjoyed walking the cobblestone streets of the romantic city, it almost felt like we got to enjoy the trip too, thanks mostly to a slew of paparazzi photos of the couple. But between the two celebs, Affleck was reportedly not at all a fan of the prying cameras that followed him and his new wife everywhere they went. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris. This was a whole new level,” a source shared with Page Six of the number...
Kevin Federline Shared Videos of Britney Spears Fighting With Her Teen Sons — & Moms Are Rolling Their Eyes at the Ridiculousness
Click here to read the full article. Will Kevin Federline’s drama surrounding Britney Spears ever end? Last week, Federline told The Daily Mail that his and Spears’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, “have decided they are not seeing her right now,” adding that they decided not to go to her wedding to Sam Asghari. He also brought up a bunch of odd stuff about her dad Jamie and the 13-year conservatorship he put Spears under that controlled her life, finances, and career. Federline told the outlet, “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I...
SheKnows
That’s That: With One Hilarious Move, Bold & Beautiful Officially Became a Comedy, and We’re Totally Here For It
If we’re being really honest, we want one thing and one thing only from our soaps: to be entertained. Make us laugh, make us cry, make us feel something… anything. Give us a little bit of an escape, and we’ll say “Thank you, sir, may I have some more?” And there’s no denying that today’s Bold & Beautiful was entertaining… especially for those of us who have a slightly gruesome sense of humor.
SheKnows
Deacon Fights to Hide His Emotions When He Learns of Sheila’s ‘Grizzly’ End — and Steffy Urges Ridge to Get Back With Taylor
At Forrester Creations, Steffy marvels that the Sheila story ends in a bear mauling. Detective Sanchez proffers the severed toe again, then apologizes for how gruesome it is. He informs them that the extra security Ridge has hired is no longer necessary — the evidence was conclusive — Sheila is dead.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Sterling Bonding With Her Pet Dog
Just when you think the Mahomes family couldn’t get any cuter, expectant mama Brittany Mahomes blesses us with an adorable (and hilarious) captured moment between 1-year-old daughter Sterling and their family’s pet dog. Even though we love to see all the parenting, fitness and family posts on Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hubby Patrick Mahomes’ Instagrams, this is truly the type of heartwarming content that just makes a person’s day.
SheKnows
Former Grey’s Anatomy Sweethearts Are Getting a Surprising Reunion
Things are about to get complicated when two past loves come face to face. Grey’s Anatomy fans will be in for a fun reunion when Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening (All My Children, Jamie Martin) team up in the new Lifetime movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, which is set to air during the network’s 2022 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime holiday slate. Not only will Drew star but she’ll pull triple duty as an executive producer and writer.
SheKnows
Cameron Diaz, Cher, & More Actors & Singers Who Came Out of Retirement
Sometimes, when people get the acting or singing bug, they can’t do anything else for the rest of their lives. But other times, the bug jumps away, and some performers want to do anything except performing under the spotlight. However, many of those who retire never do so for long.
Hilary Duff Gives Emotional Shoutout to Fellow Working Parents After Daughter Mae Gets Sick While She's on Set
Click here to read the full article. Working parents everywhere know how hard the balance can be. There’s the inevitable struggle of wanting to be home with your kiddo, but also wanting to work full-time — and adding a sick child into the mix is another challenging element working moms and dads face daily. Hilary Duff knows how tough that can be, and just shared how she’s feeling about working on set while her youngest daughter, Mae, is home sick. In her August 10 Instagram Stories, Duff shared a video of herself at work, and she got candid about her current...
Jana Kramer Gets Honest About Apologizing to Her Kids After Being ‘Short Tempered’ With Them in a Relatable Mom Rant
Country singer Jana Kramer isn’t shy about getting real when it comes to motherhood, and her experiences as a single parent. The Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcaster recently had a rough day, and opened up to her Instagram followers about how she had to apologize to her children because of it.
Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom
We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Leading Men Could Be About to Get Stiff Competition in the Hunk Department
Well, if this past Tuesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives was any indication, it looks like Jada and Eric are hitting it off right off the bat! Their date seemed to be off to a great start as the two got to know each other a bit more, plus it had the added benefit of driving Nicole absolutely crazy!
