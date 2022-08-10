Antigo hospital earns five stars for quality

Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Howard Young Medical Center, part of Aspirus, have received five stars, the highest possible rating, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as part of its 2022 Five-Star Quality Rating System.

CMS, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, created the five-star rating to help consumers identify health care facilities by quality metrics, which include patient outcomes such as mortality, safety of care and readmissions, patient experience and process.

“We are so proud of the amazing effort and dedication to high quality care as evidenced by our Aspirus Health team members, and those results are reflected in CMS’ latest ratings,” said Northeast Division President Sherry Bunten. “These scores and crucial metrics reflect our mission and values as an organization, which is to heal people, promote health and strengthen communities.”

In 2020, CMS updated the methodology for its hospital star ratings, changing the number of measures considered and assigning hospitals to peer groups based on the number of measure categories they report. This year, hospital star ratings are based on 47 quality measures across five different categories: mortality (22%), safety (22%), readmission (22%), patient experience (22%), and timely and effective care (12%).

Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Howard Young Medical Center are two out of the 24 five-star hospitals in Wisconsin and 429 nationwide.