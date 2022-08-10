ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

‘Hideous’ trailer: Oliver Sim and Jamie xx star in horror musical short

NME can exclusively share the trailer for short film Hideous, a horror musical starring The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx. Directed by Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart, Islands), Hideous is described as an avant-garde three-part musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV. In the short, Sim...
NME

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55

Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
NME

Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release

Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
NME

Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’

Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
NME

Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in last five years

Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in the last five years, new figures show. According to data by the BPI, UK record labels invested almost £500million in artists’ career development in 2021, more than double the amount spent in 2016. The labels’ investment last year...
NME

Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”

Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
NME

Ben&Ben talk collaborating with Pamungkas on ‘Paninindigan Kita’ rework: “We just communicated through music instantly”

The Philippines’ Ben&Ben and Indonesia’s Pamungkas have teamed up to reimagine the former’s song ‘Paninindigan Kita’ as ‘Stand By You’, out today (August 12). The English-language rework of Ben&Ben’s Filipino single, released in May, is the first of a two-part collaboration. Ben&Ben have reworked Pamungkas’ beautifully understated ‘I Got To Get You’, though that collaboration will be released at a later date.
NME

Olivia Wilde wins custody battle after criticising ex Jason Sudeikis over “aggressive” paper serving

Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle after a judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York. As reported by Page Six, a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California in a legal filing signed on August 5. It comes after the Ted Lasso actor filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.
NME

Watch Green Day perform with 10-year-old fan in San Francisco

Green Day invited a 10-year-old fan on-stage to perform with them during their recent headline show at Outside Lands festival. The rock trio topped the bill at the three-day San Francisco event last Saturday (August 6), delivering a career-spanning 22-track set on the Lands End main stage. At one point...
NME

Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’

Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation). Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.
NME

How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show

No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
NME

EVERGLOW member Aisha hospitalised due to “sudden health deterioration”

EVERGLOW member Aisha has been hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration” and will not join her bandmates at the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest in Sydney this weekend, her label says. South Korean news outlet News1 reported earlier today (August 11) that the K-pop idol had collapsed amid preparations...
NME

Netflix unveils teaser for new Korean crime thriller series ‘Narco-Saints’

Netflix has shared the first teaser for its upcoming original Korean thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an unassuming entrepreneur who visits Suriname for business but ends up framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the South American country.
NME

Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’

Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
NME

Snoop Dogg says he is working on new music with Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg has confirmed he is working on new music with Dr. Dre for the first time in 30 years. The pair reunited for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent earlier this year. Now, the rapper confirmed on the red carpet...
