NME
The Libertines say they’re going to play two “last minute” shows soon
The Libertines have said that they’re going to play two “last minute” shows soon. The band tweeted the news this evening (August 11) but didn’t give details as yet of where the gigs will take place. “[Two] last minute UK shows to be announced very soon,”...
NME
M.I.A. teases new single ‘Popular’: “M.I.A. IS DEAD AF, THE FUTURE IS HERE”
M.I.A. has shared a snippet of a new single called ‘Popular’ – check out the post below. The English-Sri Lankan musician posted the clip of the song on her official Instagram page yesterday (August 10). In the caption, she wrote: “MIA IS DEAD AF, THE FUTURE IS HERE ITS MAI BITCHES [sic].”
NME
‘Hideous’ trailer: Oliver Sim and Jamie xx star in horror musical short
NME can exclusively share the trailer for short film Hideous, a horror musical starring The xx bandmates Oliver Sim and Jamie xx. Directed by Yann Gonzalez (Knife+Heart, Islands), Hideous is described as an avant-garde three-part musical about growing up as a queer boy living with HIV. In the short, Sim...
NME
Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr. has died, aged 55
Frederick Waite Jr, the original drummer for British-Jamaican reggae band Musical Youth, has died at the age of 55. His passing was confirmed by the band on social media, writing in a statement that “we have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years”.
NME
Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release
Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
NME
Listen to Death Cab For Cutie’s meditative new single, ‘Foxglove Through the Clearcut’
Death Cab For Cutie have shared ‘Foxglove Through The Clearcut’, the third single to be lifted from the band’s forthcoming album ‘Asphalt Meadows’ ahead of its arrival next month. The new song begins slow-moving and meditative, with frontman Ben Gibbard delivering spoken-word verses, before building...
NME
Ari Lennox unveils details of new album with soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’
Ari Lennox has today unveil details of her new album and has shared a video for her soulful new single, ‘Hoodie’. The track, which has been produced by her Dreamville colleague Elite, is a preview of her second album titled ‘Age/Sex/Location’ that arrives on September 9 via Dreamville/Interscope.
NME
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in last five years
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in the last five years, new figures show. According to data by the BPI, UK record labels invested almost £500million in artists’ career development in 2021, more than double the amount spent in 2016. The labels’ investment last year...
NME
Weezer cancel 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”
Weezer have cancelled their 2022 Broadway residency due to “low ticket sales”. The Los Angeles band announced a five-date series of back-to-back shows at the Broadway Theatre in New York in June. Each concert was set to focus on a different ‘SZNZ’ EP, beginning with ‘Spring’ on September 13.
NME
Ben&Ben talk collaborating with Pamungkas on ‘Paninindigan Kita’ rework: “We just communicated through music instantly”
The Philippines’ Ben&Ben and Indonesia’s Pamungkas have teamed up to reimagine the former’s song ‘Paninindigan Kita’ as ‘Stand By You’, out today (August 12). The English-language rework of Ben&Ben’s Filipino single, released in May, is the first of a two-part collaboration. Ben&Ben have reworked Pamungkas’ beautifully understated ‘I Got To Get You’, though that collaboration will be released at a later date.
NME
Olivia Wilde wins custody battle after criticising ex Jason Sudeikis over “aggressive” paper serving
Olivia Wilde has won her custody battle after a judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis’ petition to have their kids live in Brooklyn, New York. As reported by Page Six, a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California in a legal filing signed on August 5. It comes after the Ted Lasso actor filed a motion in October 2021 to bring their two kids – Otis, eight, and five-year-old Daisy – to live with him in New York.
NME
Watch Green Day perform with 10-year-old fan in San Francisco
Green Day invited a 10-year-old fan on-stage to perform with them during their recent headline show at Outside Lands festival. The rock trio topped the bill at the three-day San Francisco event last Saturday (August 6), delivering a career-spanning 22-track set on the Lands End main stage. At one point...
NME
Red Velvet’s Joy and Choo Young-woo to lead new romance K-drama ‘Accidental Country Diary’
Red Velvet‘s Joy and actor Choo Young-woo have been cast as the leads for an upcoming romance K-drama, Accidental Country Diary (literal translation). Joy and Choo’s casting in the new series, based on a web novel of the same name by Park Ha-min, was confirmed in May. According to Soompi, Accidental Country Diary depicts a romance between a man from Seoul and a policewoman from the countryside. The series, an original by KakaoTV, is set to premiere on the South Korean OTT streaming platform on September 5.
NME
Geoff Keighley says Gamescom Opening Night Live will be a “big spectacle”
Geoff Keighley has revealed a little more about what people can expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live, promising a “big spectacle”. Gamescom runs August 24 to 28 but will begin with a two hour live presentation on August 23, hosted by Geoff Keighley. During a Twitter Spaces chat...
NME
How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show
No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
NME
EVERGLOW member Aisha hospitalised due to “sudden health deterioration”
EVERGLOW member Aisha has been hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration” and will not join her bandmates at the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest in Sydney this weekend, her label says. South Korean news outlet News1 reported earlier today (August 11) that the K-pop idol had collapsed amid preparations...
NME
‘Secret Headquarters’ review: ‘Home Alone’ meets ‘Spy Kids’ in the Batcave
What if your dad was actually a superhero? Finding one of the few routes left into the super-genre that hasn’t been trodden down already, Secret Headquarters casts Owen Wilson as a slacker parent turned comicbook vigilante and then barely uses him – deciding to remake Home Alone in the Batcave instead.
NME
Netflix unveils teaser for new Korean crime thriller series ‘Narco-Saints’
Netflix has shared the first teaser for its upcoming original Korean thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an unassuming entrepreneur who visits Suriname for business but ends up framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the South American country.
NME
Bella Poarch drops EP ‘Dolls’, shares video for sinister new track ‘Living Hell’
Bella Poarch has released her EP ‘Dolls’ today (August 12), as well as a new music video for her track, ‘Living Hell’. Listen to the EP and watch the new video below. The new EP includes previously released tracks ‘Build A Bitch’, ‘Inferno’ as well as title track ‘Dolls’. New single, ‘Living Hell’ also features on the EP as well as tracks ‘Villain’ and ‘No Man’s Land’, which features Grimes.
NME
Snoop Dogg says he is working on new music with Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg has confirmed he is working on new music with Dr. Dre for the first time in 30 years. The pair reunited for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent earlier this year. Now, the rapper confirmed on the red carpet...
