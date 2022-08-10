ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

DPD: Multiple guns stolen from a local business

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is looking for suspects who they say stole multiple firearms from a business on South Oates street late Friday night. Police say suspects drove a vehicle into a business on the 3000 block of South Oates Street that caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man arrested for terrorist threat charges: DPD

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for threats against a police officer. Romell Lazell Russaw, 37, of Dothan was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, for making terrorist threats to a Dothan Police Officer. Russaw, was upset about an interaction he had with a Dothan patrol...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Suspect in home invasion arrested

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

5 arrested in a pair of June shootings in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Abbeville Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects in relation to the recent Abbeville shootings in June. Male juvenile, 17, of Abbeville was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied home, shooting into an unoccupied building, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle with bonds totaling $1,000,000.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Guns stolen from Dothan business. Here’s how thieves got inside.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Multiple firearms were stolen from a Dothan business Friday night during a theft that also caused significant damage. Police in a plea for public help did not identify that business by name, but sources tell News 4 that the alarming incident occurred at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry on South Oates near Walmart.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Houston County missing man found

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Deadly crash kills Dothan man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WDHN) — A 37-year-old Dothan man has died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jackson County, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving east in a delivery van on U.S. 90 (State Road 10) just west of Stone Bridge Trail when a Chevy Tahoe traveling west in the same area crossed the center line and collided with the Dothan man’s van.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The motive behind the Abbeville shootings points toward anger between groups of teenagers

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly two months of investigating and gathering information have arrested five suspects who are accused of two shootings that happened over a ten-day span. Police arrested Demarious Jones, Gavonta Kelly, Windell Dobson Jr., Windell Dobson III, and they arrested a 17-year-old juvenile. The shootings...
wdhn.com

Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

Highway 90 car crash leaves one dead, one with serious injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead following a crash on Highway 90 in Jackson County Friday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened between Marianna and Grand Ridge, near Old Spanish Trail Road. A Marianna woman, 73, was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Hwy 90 when she crossed over the center line and hit a delivery van head-on.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
OZARK, AL
AL.com

Alabama man in towed tractor killed after it detached from vehicle pulling it, authorities say

An Alabama man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained last week when the tractor he was in detached from a vehicle towing it on a county highway, authorities said. Malik D. Swanson, 24, of Union Springs, was critically injured around 3 p.m. Aug. 4 when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it -- a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van --, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
wtvy.com

Opp Police request help finding missing person

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
DALEVILLE, AL

