Journal Review
Indiana Department of Education releases IREAD-3 results
Attica — 95% North Central Parke — 88.2%. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released results from the 2021-22 Indiana Reading Evaluation and Determination assessment, which show that nearly one in five Hoosier students have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade.
Well Being Report
Children in Indiana are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression, according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released this week by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report found mental health is a concern across the country, as children felt the pressures from COVID-19. Tami Silverman, president and...
Midwest Railroad Fair set for Saturday
LINDEN — Railroad history will be celebrated Saturday during the Midwest Railroad Fair at the Linden Depot Museum. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a revival of the last major railroad fair in Chicago in 1948 and 1949. “It is all about railroad past, present and future,” said Gary...
Benson Tyler Chasteen
Benson Tyler Chasteen, a son, born Aug. 7 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Heather Clements, Lebanon, and Tyler Chasten, Frankfort. At birth, he weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces. He is the couple’s first child. He was welcomed home by a sister, Mackenzie. Maternal grandparents are Mary Clements, Thorntown,...
Big 4 Trail opens, connects Boone and Clinton counties
The Indiana DNR, Next Level Trails and the Town of Colfax opened the recently completed Big 4 Trail extension in Clinton and Boone counties on Aug. 6. The trail dedication was held as part of the community’s Old Hickory Days Festival. The 4.7-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town with help from a $1,661,400 NLT grant. The new trail extends the existing Big 4 northwest from Thorntown in Boone County, to the Town of Colfax in Clinton County. The extension was built along and named after the old Big Four rail corridor. The project included a trailhead in Colfax and two repaired bridges.
Witham recognizes scholarship winners
LEBANON — The Witham Health Services Volunteer Organization is pleased to provide three $1,000 scholarships to Boone County High School Seniors pursing continuing education in a health related program. The Volunteer Organization awards the medical scholarships annually to provide support and encouragement to the recipients as they begin their college education.
Ehrlich optimistic about upcoming season
Alex Ehrlich will begin his second season at the helm of leading Crawfordsville girls soccer. While it has been has a struggle for the Athenian girls soccer program the last few seasons, last year despite winning just one game, CHS showed progress and was in many games including both county games (1-0 loss to Southmont and 2-1 loss to North Montgomery). CHS fell 1-0 to South Vermillion and also fell in a shootout to Frankfort.
Athenians with same goals and expectations for 2022
Crawfordsville Volleyball is coming off it’s best season in recent memory after the Athenians posted a 24-7 record in 2021. That CHS team had the leadership of five seniors and featured the likes of setter Laine Schlicher, Shea Williamson, libero Olivia Reed, Alyx Bannon, and Liddy McCarty. While the...
Flower Lovers Club
The Flower Lovers Club held its June meeting at Milligan Park. This year differences included social distancing and hand sanitizer. Twenty-three members were in attendance. Trish Schwabe and Annette Emerson joined the club. Laura Hutson has rejoined the club. President Paula Furr gave a prayer, and members enjoyed lunch. June hostesses were Marty Heinold, Karen Cook, Dee Frazee and Belinda Grimble. June birthdays were recognized.
Man arrested after a pursuit on I-74
A Danville, Illinois man was arrested following a traffic pursuit on Interstate 74. Just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Trooper Thomen and Probationary Trooper Howell were on a traffic stop on I-74 eastbound near the 27 mile-marker. A 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Mayowa Adebiyi, 36, from Danville, Illinois, failed to move over or decrease its speed for a stationary emergency vehicle. Officers caught up to the Toyota and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Toyota failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated eastbound on I-74.
Mary Alice Barnes
Mary Alice Barnes, 94, of Rockville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Whitlock Place, Crawfordsville. She was born June 16, 1928, at Valparaiso, the daughter of Ross A. Skinkle and Blanch E. Ludington Skinkle. She married Dale E. Barnes on July 1, 1950, at Valparaiso. He preceded her in death Jan. 14, 2021.
Athenians will re-tool for 2022
Everything came together for Crawfordsville boys soccer last season. The Athenians stood atop the Sagamore Conference at a perfect 7-0 and were champions. CHS also came within 15 minutes of capturing a sectional title before falling in a 2-1 defeat to Tri-West. They finished the season with a 13-4-1 record overall.
Mountie tennis with same high expectations
Southmont boys tennis continued their area dominance a season ago. The team dominated their way through the Sagamore Conference defeating all opponents 5-0 en route to their first SAC crown since 1991. However in the sectional, the Mounties were bested by Parke Heritage and were denied a third straight sectional title.
Ronald V. Williams
Ronald V. Williams of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at home. He was 55. Born Feb. 7, 1967, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of Ronald Williams and Barbara J. Taylor Williams. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School. For the past 38 years, he’s been a member of Laborer Local 274 in Lafayette.
Mounties will be young on the pitch this year
Southmont boys soccer is the midst of a rebuild and coach Stephanie Kennedy knows that some struggles may come this season but at the end of the day it’s about building and progressing towards the future. The Mounties graduated seven seniors from last year’s squad and will carry just...
Mounties looking to build off last season
It was a struggle for Southmont volleyball a season ago which is something that the program isn’t quite used to after their successes over the last 4-5 years. The Mounties went just 3-18 a season ago, but the good news is Southmont will bring nearly every starter back from that team as they look to improve.
