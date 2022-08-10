Read full article on original website
Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Madison Jade “Jade Bird” Everson, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, found peace on Monday, August 8, 2022, while a patient of UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was only 19. Madison was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on April 9, 2003, a daughter to Meade Everson, Sr. and...
Anna L. (Gump) Hall, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Hall of Sebring, Ohio passed away on August 11, 2022. Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree...
Thelma Louise Meeks, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Louise Meeks, 104, of 1548 Woodbine Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, August 8, 2022 at 2:38 a.m. at her residence of natural causes. She was born September 25, 1917 in Plymouth, West Virginia, the daughter of James Edward and Nancy Katherine...
Margaret L. Scott, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Scott, 87, of Warren passed away Sunday evening, August 7, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on July 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Frank and Lucy (DeLeo) Pernice. Margaret was a 1953 graduate of...
Ellen Mary McCombs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Mary McCombs, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at her home in Warren, surrounded by her family. Ellen was born on October 27, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Stephen and Doris (Early) Georgalas. After attending Warren G. Harding...
Marie C. Catheline Bevilacqua, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.
Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence R. “Larry” Howell, 77, of New Castle passed away early Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022, in his residence. Mr. Howell was born July 25, 1945, in New Castle, a son of Lawrence R. and Leona (Spath) Howell. A 1963 graduate of...
Lois Jean Ruffner, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Jean (Little) Ruffner, 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the presence of her family. Lois was born on May 24, 1934, in Youngstown the daughter of Warren and Emma James Little. On October 6, 1953, she was united in marriage to...
Carol Ann Kaszowski, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Kaszowski, 75, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, August 5, 2022, at Beeghly Oaks. Carol was born September 10, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Matt Kaszowski and Caroline Nicholas Kaszowski and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of...
John P. Mroski, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Mroski, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, at his home. John was born March 28, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Myron Mroski and Jane Wozniak Mroski, and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1961 graduate...
Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lora Ann Pierre Irvine, age 68 of Niles, passed away suddenly Thursday, August 11, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Norman Wallace Pierre and Mary Louise Wilson Wire. Lora was a...
David S. Mathews, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Mathews, age 87 of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born January 15, 1935, in Kinsman, Ohio, a son of James C. and Mildred S. (Giddings) Mathews. A lifelong resident of Kinsman, Dave...
Karen L. Patron, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Patron, 75, formerly of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Avalon Springs Place where she had been a resident for the past ten years. She was born in Sharon on April 15, 1947 the daughter of Charles and Anna (Gross)...
Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Dick” Lee Paxson, 80, Salem, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on February 19,1942 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Claris (Bailey) Paxson. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Salem...
Daniel Adam Nuth, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Adam Nuth, age 39, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on October 15, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Richard and Melba (Gibson) Nuth. Daniel graduated from Canfield High School in 2001 and was a laborer in the construction...
Daniel D. Villio, Jr., Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Villio, Jr., 64 of Niles, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. He was born December 24, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Daniel D. and Mafalda Talmonti Villio, Sr. Danny was a graduate of Niles McKinley...
Edwin Good, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Good, 81, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born to the late Merlin and Esther (Brunk) Good on October 10, 1940. At a young age he went with his family to Kentucky, where his parents were doing mission work. After...
William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” J. Lallo, Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland. Bill was born August 9, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William J. and Veronica (Novotny) Lallo. Bill served his country in the...
George Olinik, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Olinik, 79, passed away peacefully, Thursday afternoon, July 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. George was born May 10, 1943, in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Berdy Olinik and was a lifelong area...
William J. Hudak, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Hudak, Sr., 87, formerly of Bears Den Court, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. William was born August 13, 1934, in Campbell, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was...
