BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie C. Bevilacqua, 83, of Boardman, passed away on Friday afternoon, August 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side. She was born June 6, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Marie (Sebastian) Catheline and was proud to have grown up on the East Side of Youngstown.

