ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Columbia apartment, commercial real estate deals slowed amid rising interest rates

By Jessica Holdman jholdman@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County July 15-20

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for July 15-20. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 150 Spring Stone Court – $868,900. Aiken 29803. Neighborhood:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Hotel coming to historic Columbia building across from SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — One of Columbia's top hoteliers has acquired the tower across from the Statehouse, reportedly with plans to turn it into a hotel. The 11-story building at 1200 Main was sold in July for $6.5 million to a company whose chief shareholder is Rick Patel, owner of the Sheraton on Main Street and numerous other local hotel properties, according to a sale agreement.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Real Estate
abccolumbia.com

Local coffee shop owners react to rising costs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You might have noticed that your morning cup of coffee costs a little more recently. According to NPD marketing research, the average cup of coffee is up by about 9% nationwide, compared to last year. Bart Baldwin, the owner of Bart’s Coffee Shop in Chapin, finds...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia moves closer to fixing hole left in canal during 2015 flood

COLUMBIA — Not a day goes by that Clint Shealy, assistant city manager of Columbia Water, doesn't think about the hole in the Columbia Canal. Seven years after the October 2015 storm that opened a 60-foot breach in the earthen embankment around the canal, progress is finally happening. Shealy said he expects all the planned repairs and improvements to be finished by 2025 — 10 years after the flood.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Middleton
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Homeowners contest solar farm in public hearing

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Residents of the Runnymede Subdivision received a public hearing before the Sumter City-County Board of Zoning Appeals this afternoon. The appeal for Wednesday’s proceedings were filed by Runnymede homeowners in response to a 44.36-acre solar farm approved for development across the street from their neighborhood.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Interest Rates#Real Estate Brokers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Commonwealth Properties
The Post and Courier

3 horses in Berkeley, Barnwell counties euthanized after contracting deadly equine virus

One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

The Whig to close after 17 years

The Whig, a longstanding neighborhood bar located downtown Columbia on Main Street, will be closing after operating for 17 years. The announcement was made via social media and stated that the building transferred ownership in recent months and the new owners began a massive construction project to rehab the space.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
WRDW-TV

‘Nightmare for S.C.’: Graham, McMaster slam Inflation Reduction Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster criticized a law Democrats say is designed to address record inflation. The Senate approved the Democrats’ big election-year economic package, known as the “Inflation Reduction Act.”. At a news conference in Columbia Tuesday afternoon,...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy