Columbia apartment, commercial real estate deals slowed amid rising interest rates

One horse in Berkeley County and two in Barnwell County have been euthanized following diagnoses of the potentially deadly equine infectious anemia. The disease causes horses and other equine species to become feverish and anemic, lose weight and eventually die. It is often transmitted through bloodsucking animals, like biting flies, and the sharing of needles. And there is no known treatment or cure.

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO