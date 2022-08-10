BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eddie Conyers was born in Montgomery, where his mother ran a boarding house. Over the years, the family relocated to Auburn-Opelika, Andalusia, and in 1942 they settled in Tuscaloosa. Eddie never left. In the years which followed, he carved out a legacy, working for every Alabama Head Football Coach from Bryant to Saban. Eddie shares the unique perspective of a life between the lines.

