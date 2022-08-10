ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Pair of top Alabama targets ready to announce commitment decisions

Alabama football targets, Kelby Collins and Raymond Pulido will announce their commitment decisions Saturday. Collins, who attends Gardendale High School in Alabama, will announce his commitment between 2 and 4 CST. He will choose between Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and South Carolina. The Crimson Tide have been recruiting the four-star recruit hard for a little over a year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Matthew Wilson

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Rev. Dr. Matthew Wilson of the Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Marion, Alabama. Pastor Wilson is a powerful speaker, pastor and has a heart for Tuscaloosa, Marion and West Alabama. He is a strong advocate for the community and our youth and works tirelessly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban teaches Alabama freshmen the school fight song

Nick Saban doesn’t seem like the singing type, but he makes an exception for the Alabama fight song, which he’s heard probably thousands of times since taking over in Tuscaloosa in 2007. Now, it’s time for the Alabama freshman class to learn the song, which they did this...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

A Life Between the Lines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Eddie Conyers was born in Montgomery, where his mother ran a boarding house. Over the years, the family relocated to Auburn-Opelika, Andalusia, and in 1942 they settled in Tuscaloosa. Eddie never left. In the years which followed, he carved out a legacy, working for every Alabama Head Football Coach from Bryant to Saban. Eddie shares the unique perspective of a life between the lines.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#American Football#Cotton#Wbrc
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
ALA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
birminghamtimes.com

Regions Field Named One of the Country’s Top Minor League Parks

StadiumTalk.com website has listed Regions Field in downtown Birmingham as one of best minor league parks in the nation. Here’s what the site had to say about Regions Field, home of the Birmingham Barons an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox (Double-A), which opened in 2013 with a capacity of 8,500:
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Legion FC keeper earns his donuts with shutouts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Legion FC Goalkeeper Matt VanOekel has been in Birmingham since the beginning. He’s very intense on the pitch, but has quite the happy face around donuts!. To find out why he brings the delightful dough to the team, WBRC went with him to Sons...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama Democrats elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

11 popular hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Birmingham + what to order

When you’re looking for fantastic food in a casual, unfussy atmosphere, Birmingham has plenty to offer. Check out 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants in The Magic City to add to your must-try list, plus get recommendations on what to order from our audience. Bham Now audience’s top recommendations for hole-in-the-wall restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mytrpaper.com

Team with local ties finishes second in nation

Editor’s note: The Winfield Eight and Under Dixie Youth baseball team recently played for a World Series Championship, losing a close game to North Carolina and finishing second in the nation. Although the team played in the Winfield Park and Recreation League, several of the coaches and parents have strong ties to Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Hoover seeks to reimagine certain areas of the city

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Potential redevelopment plans are under discussion in Hoover. The city is partnering with the owners of two local retail centers to help the city evolve. Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says the city is working to reimagine certain areas in Hoover. The Riverchase Galleria and Patton Creek shopping center are two of […]
HOOVER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy