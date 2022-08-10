Read full article on original website
Sixth-Annual Serling Fest Held at Forum Theater
The sixth-annual Serling Fest was held all-day today. Organized by the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation, the event provides a day of recognition to the late Binghamton playwright. The Broome County Forum Theater hosted book giveaways, live speakers, and even author appearances. Screenings of Serling's films were also shown, with a...
Vestal Fire Station Celebrates 100th Anniversary
Vestal's first-ever fire station celebrated its 100th-anniversary today. For hours, Vestal Fire State #1's doors were open to the public, with trucks lined up for display outside. In attendance were dozens of local firefighters, community members and local politicians -- including State Senator Fred Akshar and State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo.
Seventh Annual Serling Festival Begins This Weekend
Many look fondly upon the career of Rod Serling, but not everyone knows that the famous playwright had grown up in Binghamton. Tomorrow, the seventh-annual Serling Festival begins. Its history has been long in the making. In 1985, Serling's former English teacher created the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation. Now, through...
Ponies Drop Fifth Straight Game With Loss to Altoona
The Ponies are now losers of five straight after falling 8-6 to Altoona. The Ponies traveled for the entirety of the game before Cody Bohanek tied the game up when he came home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. It did not take long for the Curve to respond, however, as a pair of singles brought in consecutive runs to take the lead in the ninth. The Ponies were shut down in the bottom of the inning as they dropped the game 8-6.
Binghamton Man Charged With Felonies After Tioga County Traffic Stop
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people after separate traffic stops. Christopher S. Davis of Binghamton was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 96 in the Town of Owego in the early morning hours of July 31st. He was charged with Criminal Possession of...
BU Men's Soccer Season Preview: "Everyone Here Wants to Win"
The Binghamton University men's soccer team was selected sixth out of eight teams in the America East. Last season, the Bearcats started 7-2, but went winless the rest of the way and ultimately missed the playoffs. Senior back Michael Bush discussed that disappointment while adding that the team has the...
BU Women's Soccer Preview: "A Lot of it is Just Confidence"
The Binghamton University women's soccer team was picked fourth in the America East preseason poll after losing its last three games of the season last fall. Senior Olivia McKnight said this season, one of the big changes coming for the Bearcats is confidence. "Honestly, a lot of it is just...
Drugs Seized, Binghamton Men Arrested After Searches in City of Binghamton
Two Binghamton men were arrested and approximately 75 grams of Fentanyl was seized after the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed two search warrants in the City of Binghamton. The search warrants were both executed on August 11th. The first warrant was executed on Apartment 2 at 65...
