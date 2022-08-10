The Ponies are now losers of five straight after falling 8-6 to Altoona. The Ponies traveled for the entirety of the game before Cody Bohanek tied the game up when he came home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. It did not take long for the Curve to respond, however, as a pair of singles brought in consecutive runs to take the lead in the ninth. The Ponies were shut down in the bottom of the inning as they dropped the game 8-6.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO