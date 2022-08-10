Read full article on original website
One dead in Reno County car explosion
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Reno County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man has died on Friday afternoon in a car fire near Cheney Reservoir. At around 2:29 p.m., Reno County Deputies say they were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of a ditch.
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
One Fatally Injured after Vehicle Catches Fire North of Cheney Lake
RENO COUNTY – One person is dead and another injured after a car that got stuck in a ditch caught fire Friday afternoon just north of Cheney Lake. Reno County Sheriff’s Captain Levi Blumanhourst said deputies were called to the area of the 2000 block of Eat Parallel Road just before 2:30 p.m. for the report of a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch.
