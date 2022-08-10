Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
mocoshow.com
OmniFun in Gaithersburg to Reopen in Partnership With Frederick’s Me Land
OmniFun Indoor Play Center at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg has announced it will be reopening. In an email sent to customers that was shared with us by Empowering You, the company said, “Get ready for the new excitement! We will reopen! OmniFun has partnered with Me Land to bring back the indoor playground that you loved. The soft opening date will be announced soon!” Me Land is an indoor playground located in Frederick, MD. that opened in 2020.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open
The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
mocoshow.com
Floor & Decor Moving In To Old Kmart Location in Aspen Hill
Floor & Decor is taking over the location that was home to Kmart at 14014 Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill. The Atlanta-based company put temporary signage up at the location earlier this week that has since been removed. We stopped by on Friday morning and workers inside confirmed that Floor & Decor is moving in.
mocoshow.com
Today (Friday, August 12) Is The First Day of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair
Friday, August 12th is the first day of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. The fair takes place August 12-20 at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg). Sitting on 62 acres, the Fair has more than 50 buildings that are filled with more than 5,000 animals every year. The Fair has animals, entertainment, food, commercial, home arts, arts and crafts exhibits, free entertainment, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. Visit www.mcagfair.com to purchase tickets. General Admission tickets are $12 online vs. $15 at the gate and children 11 and under don’t pay for fair admission. Additional information below, Per Montgomery County:
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces 2022 – 2023 Annual Deer Population Management Operations and Related Seasonal Park Closures
Washington Grove Conservation Park/Piedmont Crossing Local Park and Rock Creek Stream Valley Park Unit #3, added to ongoing efforts. Montgomery Parks announces its annual deer population management program to occur from September 2022 into March 2023. Two locations (three total park units) are being added this year for a total of 63 parks where archery and/or firearms-managed deer hunting, or Park Police-based sharpshooting operations, will take place. These 63 parks comprise nearly 60 percent of M-NCPPC Montgomery Parks’ total land area.
mocoshow.com
‘The Forest F. Crown Family and Dairy Farm History in Montgomery County’ Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery History Starting Monday, Aug. 15
The story of The Forest F. Crown Family and Dairy Farm History in Montgomery County will be featured in an online presentation of Montgomery History from Aug. 15-22. No registration is required to view the presentation. In honor of the 2022 Montgomery County Agricultural Fair that will be operating in...
mocoshow.com
Proposal For 105 Townhouses in Rockville Area Currently Occupied By Vacant Office Buildings
Missing Middle Jefferson, LLC has submitted an application for consideration by the Montgomery County Planning Board for the property located at 2115 East Jefferson Street. The Applicant proposes to demolish the existing building and redevelop the property with 110 residential units including townhomes and stacked townhomes. The Property is located within the employment center along Executive Boulevard and East Jefferson Street, within the western portion of the White Flint area. The property is one record lot. The Net Tract Area of the property is 239,218 SF. Today, it is occupied by a vacant office building of approximately 139,000 SF.
mocoshow.com
Wawat’s The Hold Up? Latest Update on MoCo’s First Wawa Location
We first let you know the news of Wawa’s first planned MoCo location in May of 2019. Since then, the first MoCo Royal Farms was announced, constructed, and opened in Gaithersburg. Recently, the first MoCo Sheetz location was announced. So what’s the hold up with Wawa?. The convenience...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
Today I met with our newest Montgomery County Police Department officers as we graduated our 74th class and welcomed 11 new officers to the department and 4 new deputies to the Sheriff’s Office. I thanked them, and their families, for their willingness to serve and congratulated them on passing...
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
bethesdamagazine.com
Neighbors want to know what will happen with Bethesda tunnel digger’s house
Residents of a Bethesda neighborhood are still waiting to find out the fate of a house owned by a millionaire stock trader who was convicted of manslaughter after a man died in a basement fire while helping to dig tunnels under the home. Daniel Beckwitt, now 31, dug the tunnels...
mocoshow.com
Hughes is Coming To New 140,000SF Building on Montgomery College Germantown Campus
A joint-venture between Minkoff Development and South Duvall has signed a lease with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) to build a 140,000 square foot build-to-suit project on Montgomery College’s Germantown Campus. The campus currently is home to the Pinkney Innovation Complex for Science and Technology at Montgomery College (PIC MC) with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital as its anchor tenant. Located at 19710 Observation Drive in Germantown, Maryland, adjacent to the Hughes headquarters complex (11717 Exploration Lane), the new high-tech manufacturing building will house production of Hughes satellite broadband and networking equipment. Full press release below:
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
mocoshow.com
Man Serving Life Gets Additional 30 Years For Previous Home Invasion/Robbery Case
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office:. Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge Jeannie Cho sentenced defendant, Gregory Jones, 28, of Silver Spring, to 30 years in prison for robbery, home invasion and assault charges, stemming from an incident on October 9th 2017.
getawaymavens.com
20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia
At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
Firepan Korean BBQ Moving Closer to Opening
Despite several delays, Firepan Korean BBQ appears to be closing in on its opening in downtown Silver Spring. “We [are still waiting] for some kitchen equipment,” a Firepan representative said in an email to the Source. “That’s why [the] opening is delayed.”. Firepan’s website currently shows a...
