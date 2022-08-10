Kate Moss has been, and likely always will be, my ultimate style icon. I've been obsessed with her and her look ever since I was a kid and I wanted to wear everything she wore. She has a way of making things look effortless and cool that I've tried to emulate over the years, and when her collections with Topshop came out, I lamented the fact that I didn't live in London and couldn't get my hands on the clothes. So when I saw the new pictures David Sims shot of Moss for the latest Zara limited-edition collection, I marveled at the idea that these were clothes I could actually purchase.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 25 DAYS AGO