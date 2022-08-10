Read full article on original website
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
AOL Corp
JLo’s Makeup Literally Sparkled During Her Show-Stopping Performance In Capri
At first, it seemed like newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were just in Capri on a chic honeymoon. But really, Lopez was working, too. She performed at the LVRxUNICEF Gala in Italy in custom Roberto Cavalli. The ‘fit was fire, of course, but it’s JLo’s makeup that has everyone talking. That’s because it literally sparkled in the pre-show pictures and when she hit the stage. And we know exactly how her makeup artist did it.
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
J Lo's Sheer Gown, Vanessa Hudgens's Gold Mini, and More UNICEF Gala Red Carpet Looks
Stars gathered in Capri, Italy, on Saturday, July 30, for LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF's sixth annual charity gala. Following an auction that raised over eight million euros to support the organization's emergency programs for Ukraine and Syria, guests enjoyed Jennifer Lopez's headliner performance, which she delivered in a custom bold animal-print ensemble by Roberto Cavalli. Prior to J Lo's electric stage presence, the event's star-studded red carpet welcomed a sea of glamorous, stylish guests gathered at the Certosa di San Giacomo monastery. And while Lopez skipped the official carpet, she arrived at the event in a sheer yellow dress with a high neck and long sleeves, which she teamed with white platforms, colorful earrings, and a bedazzled green Louis Vuitton bag.
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Keke Palmer's Dress Takes the Thigh Slit to a New, Embellished Extreme
Keke Palmer's press-tour style streak continues. The actor turned heads in a black strapless gown at the Berlin premiere of her film "Nope" on July 26. Her dress featured a prominent thigh slit that revealed the entire length of her left leg and was embellished with mirrored plexiglass pieces arranged to resemble a tire track. She kept her accessories relatively low-key, finishing her look with jeweled ankle-strap sandals, diamond earrings, white eyeliner, and waist-length box braids.
Kris Jenner Sets Sail In Saint-Tropez With Printed Wrap Dress, Fedora Hat & Crocodile Hermés Bag
Click here to read the full article. Kris Jenner kicked off the week in full vacation mode. The media maven and business mogul was all smiles as she was spotted sailing the French Riviera in Saint-Tropez with a close friend on Monday. Of course, she was stylishly dressed to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was effortlessly chic in a printed wrap dress by Valentino. The garment included a wide collar, plunging V-neckline, pleated hem and belted waist. The silhouette matched her coveted Hermés Birkin bag perfectly, which she kept perched on her lap. To amp up...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's Dance Rehearsal Outfit Includes Crocodile Leggings and a Birkin
Jennifer Lopez has Birkins on rotation—and some of them double as her gym bags. Yesterday, the Marry Me actress was seen arriving at a dance studio in Los Angeles in an elevated sporty look that involved a rare white-and-gold Hermès Birkin bag. She carried the luxe piece while dressed in head-to-toe black. Her skintight ensemble consisted of black leggings in a metallic crocodile-skin print, a long-sleeved Kith Sport crop top with a faux turtleneck, and Nike sneakers.
J Lo Wears a Plunging Sweater Dress With a Thigh-High Slit on Instagram Live
Fresh off her Parisian honeymoon with new husband Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez found the time to sit for an Instagram Live to talk about JLo Body, the latest enhancement to her beauty line. The 53-year-old singer looked fresh-faced and relaxed in a longline cardigan dress from Arias New York, which she styled to show off the design's plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wore Delicate Ballet Flats and Sky-High Velvet Platforms Within 24 Hours in Paris
Jennifer Lopez is proving just how versatile a honeymoon wardrobe can be. The multi-hyphenate, who has lately been enjoying a Parisian excursion with new husband Ben Affleck, was recently spotted making a dramatic change of footwear all within the span of 24 hours. While getting dinner at Le Flore en...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in a Tie-Dye Sweat Suit and Yet Another Birkin
Another day, another peek at Jennifer Lopez's exclusive Birkin collection. Yesterday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted heading to her dance studio in Los Angeles in a colorful and comfy look—accessorizing, of course, with a rare Hermès handbag from her luxe closet. The Marry Me star's sporty outfit consisted of...
Vogue
Gigi Finds A Chic Alternative To Birkenstocks
It’s been a big summer for Gigi Hadid on the fashion front. The American super has quietly launched her own knitwear brand, spearheaded the jorts revival and made lime-green a colour to rival Valentino’s Pink PP. While most of her peers have basked in the excuse to wear very little in line with the season’s cut-out trend, Hadid has preoccupied herself with #stonercore and her cute Frankie’s Bikinis collab.
Jordyn Woods's Printed Body-Con Dress Comes With a Sultry Side Slit
Jordyn Woods is spending time in Italy, and she brought her chic vacation wardrobe with her. The 24-year-old model spent much of June and July on a five-week "world tour" in Europe, stopping in France, Monaco, and Italy alongside boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. Though Woods had since returned to Los Angeles, it appears she's back in Italy for round two.
survivornet.com
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’
Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out in a See-Through, Cutout Catsuit
When Megan Thee Stallion visited Sirius XM on Wednesday, she wore one of the most popular trends of the season: the catsuit. Championed by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa, Megan introduced her own interpretation of the trendy silhouette, opting for a one-piece number that featured all-over cutouts along the top and lacy finish throughout. On the bottom, the catsuit was nearly completely sheer, and she slipped into metallic platform heeled sandals to complete the chic ensemble.
Bobby Flay and His Girlfriend Christina Perez Are So Happy Together! See Their Rare Photos
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is head over heels for his girlfriend, Christina Pérez. The couple first began dating in 2020 and went public with their relationship at the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in California the following year. Since then, fans have gotten a glimpse of the television star’s leading lady in rare photos from their adorable date nights.
intheknow.com
‘Genius’ baby boy copies gamer dad’s victory dance perfectly
TikTok believes these parents may have a bit of a baby “genius” on their hands. It was a good thing his wife was filming when @shmaurbanks was playing video games with his son. The father won the game and did a victory dance. But seeing their little boy promptly replicate dad’s moves stunned the parents.
PopSugar
Kate Moss Makes Us Want to Go Out Again in Zara's New Collection
Kate Moss has been, and likely always will be, my ultimate style icon. I've been obsessed with her and her look ever since I was a kid and I wanted to wear everything she wore. She has a way of making things look effortless and cool that I've tried to emulate over the years, and when her collections with Topshop came out, I lamented the fact that I didn't live in London and couldn't get my hands on the clothes. So when I saw the new pictures David Sims shot of Moss for the latest Zara limited-edition collection, I marveled at the idea that these were clothes I could actually purchase.
